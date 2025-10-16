George Kittle Set To Come Off IR, Returns To 49ers Practice Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 6 of the season, enduring injuries throughout the roster. As the 49ers gear up for a Week 7 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, the offense could see a welcome return to the starting lineup.
All-Pro tight end George Kittle is set to come off Injured Reserve, missing time due to a hamstring injury suffered during the season opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco is hopeful its star pass-catcher can return for a crucial matchup versus Atlanta, as Kittle’s status for Week 7 appears to be trending favorably.
On Wednesday, Kittle returned to practice, a hugely encouraging sign for the 49ers as the week progresses. Though he was limited, the team intends to monitor his practice reps as he continues to work his way back, anticipating Kittle’s return to the field for gameday.
Alongside Kittle, fellow starters Jauan Jennings and Brock Purdy were at practice Wednesday, seeing limited action like the star tight end. The 49ers returning the vast majority of their injured starters could help the offense immensely following a solid 4-2 start to the season despite the plethora of injuries the team has endured.
While he’ll be welcome back for the 49ers, fantasy football owners will also welcome Kittle back to this week’s lineup following his five-game absence. Here’s a look at Kittle’s fantasy outlook as he nears a return to action this weekend.
George Kittle Fantasy Football Outlook
Despite suiting up in just one full quarter prior to his injury, Kittle finished Week 1 ranked as TE10 among PPR leagues in fantasy, racking up 12.5 points. He caught four passes for 25 yards with a touchdown, leading up to his injury, accounting for San Francisco’s first touchdown of the season.
Upon his return, Kittle should see favorable volume as the offense continues to navigate injuries to fellow pass-catchers in Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk and Skyy Moore. He’s likely to take looks away from breakout star Kendrick Bourne, who has eclipsed 140 receiving yards in each of the 49ers’ last two games.
Kittle will also likely take volume away from Christian McCaffrey, who has emerged as a potential MVP candidate in his absence. McCaffrey enters Week 7 as the NFL’s leader in both touches and yards from scrimmage, providing plentiful versatility to a depleted 49ers offense through the first six games of the season.
Given his high energy and leadership, along with other key contributors set to return to San Francisco’s offense, Kittle could manage a notable performance in his first game back from IR.