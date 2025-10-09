Kendrick Bourne’s Week 6 Fantasy Football Stock Rises Amid Recent 49ers Injury News
The San Fransico 49ers offense in week five against the Los Angeles Rams was as injured as it has been all season. They were without their WR1 and WR2, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings. With their absences, it gave new faces opportunities in the contest, and one player especially took advantage of the moment—ninth-year NFL WR and first-year 49er Kendrick Bourne. In the game against the Rams, Bourne had the most receiving yards in over the 100+ games he has played in the NFL. He had 142 receiving yards on 10 catches and 11 targets.
Coming into the season, Bourne was set to play a reserve role in the pass game, and that still may be the case. But with Brandon Aiyuk still out, and with some recent injury updates, Bourne could be in for another huge fantasy outing in week six.
49ers Injury Updates
Jauan Jennings did not play last week and looks to be trending towards being back. He has been banged up all year, so the fact that he is a limited participant on Thursday is an extremely encouraging sign for Jennings' fantasy owners.
Pearsall, on the other hand, will miss practice for the third day in a row. He is still dealing with a knee injury he suffered in week four when he hit the gridiron hard after trying to make a contested grab against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Pearsall can not go, Bourne is a more than viable fantasy football flex play against the 49ers' week six opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Outlook Week 6
The Buccaneers in 2025 have been no strangers to being in high-scoring contests. They may have a record of 4-1, but in most cases, that has really been no thanks to their defense. Through five weeks, they currently rank 10th in most points allowed per game, 26.4. With this, Bourne could thrive.
The Buccaneers have given up big games to WRs throughout 2025. Last week, Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba had eight receptions, 132 yards, and a touchdown. This ranked him as WR3 in fantasy PPR formats in week five. In week three, New York Jets WR Garret Wilson had 10 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. He finished as WR2 in fantasy PPR formats that week. So with that, there is an avenue for Bourne to have a big game, and with Mac Jones likely starting at QB once again, those chances feel even higher.
The starting QB for the 49ers, Brock Purdy, is still dealing with a turf toe injury. It has kept him sidelined for three games this season. With Brock Purdy out last week, Bourne and Jones had a noticeable connection, and it appears they will get to build off of it in week six.
Jake Tonges Fantasy Outlook Week 6
Another San Francisco 49ers pass catcher to keep an eye on with injuries affecting fantasy ceilings week to week production, is TE Jake Tonges. Over the past two weeks, he has had 10 receptions for 99 yards and three touchdowns. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is only owned in 14.9% of leagues. If he is available and a fantasy manager needs to stream a TE in week six, Tonges is a great option.