Garrett Wilson Injured Again and This Time Far More Costly
Things looked so promising when Garrett Wilson announced he was back for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, Wilson did not last long. The wide receiver did not catch a single pass on three targets in the 27-20 win over the Browns. Sadly, it appears this time Wilson will miss more than two games.
According to Rich Cimini and other sources, Wilson is expected to miss around 3-4 weeks with a knee sprain. It is the second knee injury of 2025. Admittedly, the concern level has to be raised. There are several reasons as to why. Fantasy football impact here is the most obvious.
Fantasy Football Impact Of Garrett Wilson Injury
This is more profound because a second injury impacts the limit of dynamic movement, etc. Even if Wilson were to return a little early, how effective can he be? The few plays we saw the wide receiver on Sunday were not encouraging. Unfortunately, things only got worse. Suggestions of putting Wilson on IR have been increasing.
New York is 2-7 on the season. The Jets are not making the playoffs and now a standard fantasy football season is 13 or 14 weeks. Wilson would return at the earliest by Week 14. Should New York shut him down? If they do, there are a few interesting targets.
Several Jets players may be shut down besides Wilson. So, stay tuned.
Furthermore, does Arian Smith see his role get increased? What does this mean for Josh Reynolds, Mason Taylor, etc? Breece Hall already sees receiving value from the backfield. Maybe New York lets Tyler Johnson get a few more chances. He only saw one target on Sunday against Cleveland.
What Is Next For Wilson And The Jets?
Again, no one would be surprised to see Wilson not play to get ready for 2026. For fantasy football owners, writing off the wide receiver for a playoff push is and has been prudent. Like some other players, see Terry McLaurin, Brock Purdy, Brock Bowers, the rush to come back and play may have not been the wisest idea.
Like we mentioned above, the Jets will be experimenting so fantasy football owners should again start looking elsewhere. Time is ticking.