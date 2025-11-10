Garrett Wilson Injury: Jets WR Set to Miss Time Due to Knee Sprain
The Jets will once again be without star wide receiver Garrett Wilson for an extended period of time after he re-injured his knee during Sunday’s win against the Browns.
Wilson limped off the field during the second half and did not return to the game. Coach Aaron Glenn confirmed postgame that Wilson suffered a new injury to the same knee that he’d hurt earlier in the season, which caused him to miss the two games before the team’s bye week.
New York is indicating that the new injury is a knee sprain, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. This time, Wilson is reportedly expected to miss three to four weeks, meaning he likely won’t be back until some point in December. Following that timeline, Wilson could potentially return for the team’s clash against the Dolphins on Dec. 7, which would be Week 14.
New York has won two games in a row and will be heading into a matchup against the red-hot Patriots on Thursday night. Not having Wilson will be a big loss for an offense that had just 54 passing yards in Sunday’s win against Cleveland.
In his absence, the Jets will be relying on a group of less experienced receivers, a few of whom have only been with the team for a few weeks. The team’s current crop of wideouts includes rookie Arian Smith; mid-season trade acquisitions in Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III; Tyler Johnson; and Allen Lazard, among others.