Jets' Garrett Wilson Provides Update on His Injury Status vs. Browns
Among the seemingly few Jets stars to survive this week's firesale was wide receiver Garrett Wilson, out since Oct. 12 due to a knee injury.
As New York picks up the pieces after moving out cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, however, it has received one piece of good news. Wilson will play Sunday against the Browns, he indicated Thursday via Rich Cimini of ESPN.
The 25-year-old has been his usual stellar self in six games this year, catching 36 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns. His pace of 65.8 yards per game is a career high, and it remains a distinct possibility that he could open his career with a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.
The Jets drafted Wilson 10th in 2022 after a 1,058-yard 2021 season at Ohio State. Starting 12 games that year, he won the AP's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Wilson signed a nine-figure extension with New York on July 14, but the Jets, 1-7 at the moment, have yet to hold up their end of the bargain.