Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Tyler Warren’s Groin Injury Points Toward a Week 7 Absence

Colts tight end Tyler Warren has a groin injury. He adds to the recent woes after the franchise fired its GM, Chris Ballard. It looks less likely that Shane Steichen can escape this season with a job. Traveling to Minneapolis for this game against the Vikings, Warren is trending toward being out. The following measures the ensuing fantasy football impact.

Fantasy Football Impact

Tyler Warren (groin) doesn't practice again Thursday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 22, 2026

Listed as questionable, Warren comes in as the TE7 in our Week 7 projections. However, he did not practice on Thursday. The following revises the Colts' player projections in case Warren is out.

Jonathan Taylor (RB9*): 3.6 Targets, 2.6 Receptions, 28.5 Receiving Yards, 44% Touchdown

3.6 Targets, 2.6 Receptions, 28.5 Receiving Yards, 44% Touchdown Keenan Allen (WR24*): 8.0 Targets, 5.3 Receptions, 55.2 Receiving Yards, 20% Touchdown

8.0 Targets, 5.3 Receptions, 55.2 Receiving Yards, 20% Touchdown Josh Downs (WR39*): 7.4 Targets, 4.6 Receptions, 55.7 Receiving Yards, 24% Touchdown

7.4 Targets, 4.6 Receptions, 55.7 Receiving Yards, 24% Touchdown Laquon Treadwell (WR62*): 3.9 Targets, 2.3 Receptions, 28.5 Receiving Yards, 11% Touchdown

3.9 Targets, 2.3 Receptions, 28.5 Receiving Yards, 11% Touchdown Mo Alie-Cox (TE29*): 3.3 Targets, 2.4 Receptions, 23.6 Receiving Yards, 11% Touchdown

*Projected ranking IF Warren is out.

When not lining up in-line, Warren ran most routes from the slot position. With that route share freed up, Downs would see a larger rise in his projection compared to Allen.

Downs runs the most routes of any Colt from the slot, and he is the only pass-catcher on the roster who runs more than 50% of his routes from the slot, 70%, to be specific.

Downs was originally on my Week 7 Must-Sit Wide Receivers list. If Warren did become inactive, that story would change. Downs and Allen would both be capable fantasy starters, though they'd face a strong Vikings defense.

The expected pass rate for the Colts remains as is: about 59%. A team that often trails in games is forced to air out the ball late in games. There is plenty of volume to go around for both Downs and Allen in spite of the matchup ahead.

Laquon Treadwell will see a slight rise in playing time. However, the veteran wideout already carries a heavy workload, with 31.5 routes run per game, the second-highest average on the team. The fact is, Treadwell cannot be viable even without Warren playing. He is targeted on just about 13% of his routes, and his catch rate is merely 54%. Treadwell averages 2.2 receptions per game; that's it.

Mo Alie-Cox would then serve the TE1 role, but not in the way that Warren plays it. Warren runs 38% of his routes in-line while Cox runs 92% in-line. Alie-Cox has a 1.5-yard Average Depth of Target. Alie-Cox would be about the No. 4 pass-catcher on a Warren-less Colts and potentially the fifth option after Jonathan Taylor.

Start: Jonathan Taylor, Keenan Allen, Josh Downs

Sit: Laquon Treadwell, Mo Alie-Cox, everyone else

Tyler Warren Injury Update

Warren didn't practice on Thursday, which makes it likely so hewon't be active on Sunday. The team still lists him as questionable, but Deepak Chona, MD. SMA seems to believe it likely Warren is likely out according to his latest X post.

#49ers Mike Evans - Typically multi-wk injury. Increases Achilles tear risk. Most would sit Wk 7-8. If playing Wk 7, chances of in-game aggravation = high#Colts Tyler Warren - Thurs practice report = key. Most would miss Wk 7 (Avg = 3 wks for groin re-aggravation)



2/9 — Deepak Chona, MD. SMA (@SportMDAnalysis) October 22, 2026

According to a National Library of Medicine study, an athlete with an adductor injury like Warren's will almost certainly miss their next stud game. "Athletes with an MRI grade 0-2 adductor injury were clinically pain-free after approximately 2 weeks and returned to full team training after approximately 3 weeks."

The hope is a Week 8 return against the Jaguars. If you own Warren in fantasy football, plan otherwise. Click here to view the best high-upside tight end streamers in Week 7.

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