Tyrone Tracy Jr. Belongs On Fantasy Football Benches In Week 12 and Beyond
Despite splitting touches again in Week 11, New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr had a solid game against the Green Bay Packers. Much in part due to a heavy level of volume. On Sunday, he carried the ball 19 times for 88 yards and caught all four of his targets for 51 yards. That's a solid game.
However, Devin Singletary is eating into his touches in a major way and getting the red zone work. Singletary got 16 carries, which he took for 44 yards and two touchdowns, and caught his lone target for three yards. While Tracy survived this week despite the split touches, we don't see things working out for him over the next few weeks.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s Tough Week 12 Matchup Against Detroit's Stingy Defense
In Week 12, the Giants will take on the Detroit Lions in Detroit. No defense is allowing fewer fantasy points to running backs this season. To make matters worse, they are particularly difficult on pass-catching running backs. They have allowed just 204 receiving yards to running backs this season, and not a single receiving touchdown to the position. That does not bode well at all for Tracy, who tends to get the majority of the receiving work out of the backfield. We expect him to struggle mightily in this game.
Fantasy Managers May Want To Find A Replacement For Tyrone Tracy Jr. Down The Stretch
Things don't get much better in Week 13 when they have to go on the road to play the New England Patriots. They are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. So over the next two weeks, he has the two most difficult matchups in all of fantasy football.
While the Lions dominate running backs through the air, the Patriots are the best team in the league at stopping them on the ground. New England has allowed just 644 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to running backs, both of which are the fewest in the league. This is an absolutely brutal two-game stretch for the Giants' top running back.
If you are relying on Tracy, you should be looking for other options over the next few weeks. Even worse, if you were hoping to roll the dice and start Singletary as a desperation flex option, there is no way you can rely on him. This is a backfield that you need to avoid over the next two weeks.
Jaxson Dart's Looming Return Will Decimate Tracy's Value
The touches will also come way down when Jaxson Dart returns from his concussion and begins running the ball. Something you didn't have to worry about this week with Jameis Winston under center. Even if you have to hit the waiver wire, both of these running backs will be unstartable until Week 14, when the Giants go up against a porous Washington Commanders defense.