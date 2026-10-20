Fantasy Football Sleeper Emerges in Wake of Jeremiyah Love Week 7 Injury Update

The Arizona Cardinals have posted some surprising wins early in the 2026 NFL campaign, despite some injury concerns on the offensive end. Arizona upset the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, despite missing star rookie running back Jeremiyah Love due to a recent injury. Love dealt with some nagging issues during training camp and preseason, but managed to suit up in each of the team’s first five games prior to his injury.

The former No. 4 overall pick is dealing with lingering ankle soreness that has hampered him at times this season. He was questionable leading up to Week 6 and was ultimately unable to suit up in the win.

Despite his ankle issues, Love has managed some encouraging fantasy performances early in the season, including an RB4 finish in Week 3. He’s totaled 67 carries for 245 rushing yards and a score on the ground through five games, adding 11 catches for 36 yards and a second touchdown as a receiver.

In Love’s absence, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight split the workload in Week 6, tallying 33 carries for 118 yards as a unit in the win.

Entering Week 7, as the Cardinals gear up to take on the Denver Broncos, Love is reportedly considered ‘day-to-day’. The running back “will get some running in” during practice today, per head coach Mike LaFleur, and will be evaluated once again on Wednesday.

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love is expected to “get some running in” tomorrow, per HC Mike LaFleur.



(@Tdrake4sports) — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 19, 2026

Let’s explore his fantasy outlook for Week 7, with managers hopeful for his return against Denver:

Jeremiyah Love Questionable For Week 7, Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight Sleeper Options

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) carries the ball ahead of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace (30) in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he’s able to suit up, Love could be on a pitch count against Denver in Week 7, having missed the team’s Week 6 matchup against Los Angeles. Allgeier and Knight still hold some fantasy value for the team’s game this week, and could have a substantially elevated ceiling should Love miss a second straight week.

Individually, neither Allgeier or Knight showed significant flashes against Los Angeles, as the offense failed to score a touchdown during the Week 6 victory. The Broncos however, could pose more of a favorable matchup for the committee backfield, entering the Week ranked as the No. 31 run defense in the NFL.

If Love manages to suit up, he could also carve out efficient touches against Denver, and may pose a compelling start case depending on how he progresses for the rest of the week.

Knight presents a better case as an emergency flex option to that of Allgeier, tallying 98 yards from scrimmage over 17 touches, with 11.8 points in PPR and a quiet RB20 finish in Week 6. He’s a quality handcuff for managers looking to replace Love’s output among Week 7 fantasy lineups.

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