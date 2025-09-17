Justin Fields Ruled Out For Week 3, Tyrod Taylor To Start For Jets
After a promising Week 1 performance, Justin Fields and the New York Jets struggled in a divisional matchup versus the Buffalo Bills. During Sunday’s matchup, Fields suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of New York’s 30-10 loss.
Fields entered concussion protocol, leaving his status up in the air for a Week 3 showdown versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn revealed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start under center while Fields navigates concussion protocol.
The fifth-year quarterback shined in Week 1, throwing for 218 yards and a touchdown, adding two touchdowns on the ground. He entered Week 2 as QB3 in fantasy, giving owners reason for optimism going forward.
Taylor is an intriguing handcuff for Fields, given his rushing upside and potential touchdown volume versus the Buccaneers. Here is the fantasy outlook for the Jets’ quarterback room going forward.
Justin Fields Out, New York Jets Offense Fantasy Outlook
Fields could return following New York’s matchup versus Tampa Bay on Sunday. His Week 1 performance presents reason to stash Fields should he miss additional time. His three-touchdown performance helped him rack up 29.5 fantasy points.
Following a lackluster performance from the Jets’ offense, Fields slid to QB15 entering Week 3, with a 4.0-point performance versus the Bills. He completed just three of his 11 passes for 27 yards, but added 49 yards on the ground, finishing the game as the team’s leading rusher.
Tyrod Taylor Fantasy Football Outlook
With Fields out, Taylor is gaining traction as a potential waiver addition ahead of Sunday’s game. The former Pro Bowler posted notable production upon entering the game following Fields’ injury. He completed 7-of-11 passes for 56 yards and the team’s lone touchdown with a pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert.
Garrett Wilson And Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
Jets stars Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall struggled versus Buffalo. Wilson posted 9.0 points in PPR format, while Hall mustered just 5.8 points.
Hall’s stock could take a slight jump in Week 3, as New York’s offense is likely to lean on the run more frequently with Fields sidelined. Hall’s versatility in the backfield also presents reason for optimism going forward.
Wilson’s stock could see a minor hit with his starting quarterback injured, but Taylor’s experience gives reason to believe Tanner Engstrand will open up the playbook for the 15th-year signal-caller.