Justin Herbert, Davante Adams Among Pivotal Players on Week 14 NFL Injury Report

Injuries can plague your season, especially if they are happening this late in the season. We must stay healthy and if not, we must pivot to the best replacements possible. You cannot be prepared if you do not stay locked in to the news. That is where we come in with our Week 14 Fantasy Football Injury Report. These are updates on all the key injuries through Wednesday.

QUARTERBACKS

Geno Smith (Foot)

Smith is working through a foot injury, but he is expected to play this upcoming Sunday. Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker will remain fine.

JJ McCarthy (Concussion)

He is still in concussion protocol, but the team expects that McCarthy will be cleared and will start this week. He should not even be on your roster.

Baker Mayfield (Shoulder)

This shoulder injury will maintain to have Mayfield on the injury report weekly, but he will go this week.

Justin Herbert (Hand)

He underwent surgery earlier this week and works to rehab back to start on Monday Night. We must stay tuned in as Trey Lance could start.

Jayden Daniels (Elbow)

Daniels is working through practice this week and he will be reevaluated on Friday. Is would be smart for Daniels to be benched, but perhaps they have other plans. I'd be cautious to starting him.

Aaron Rodgers (Wrist)

Rodgers insists that he is improving so we expect that he will play.

RUNNING BACKS

Kyren Williams (Ankle)

Rams OC Mike LaFleur said the team wants Kyren Williams “fresh for the playoffs,” indicating a backfield split is likely to continue 😢



Anyone targeting Corum as a flex in deeper leagues for the fantasy playoffs?



pic.twitter.com/KKRDKbf4K8 — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) December 3, 2025

His ankle was tweaked in Week 14, but Williams expects to play. The team will limit him and work more of a split with Blake Corum.

Aaron Jones (Shoulder)

He is a true questionable to play this week and Jordan Mason may very well have a notable RB2 role if Jones is out.

Josh Jacobs (Knee)

The Packers will continue to be cautious with Jacobs, but he will very likely play this week.

Alvin Kamara (Knee)

It is suggested that Kamara will be out again this week, paving way to RB2 status for Devin Neal as the teams RB1.

Kyle Monangai (Ankle)

He pops up with an ankle injury. We do not have clarity on his status and it could boost D'Andre Swift into RB1 status if Monangai is out.

Woody Marks (Foot)

Marks is on the injury report, once again. The team will monitor his status. Nick Chubb is a solid RB2 with RB1 upside if Marks is out.

Trey Benson (Knee)

RB Trey Benson (knee) missed his third straight practice. Not a good sign with just 7 days remaining on his 21-Day practice window @PHNX_Cardinals — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 3, 2025

It has been rumored that Benson is falling behind schedule and could end up without a 2025 return. As for now, he missed Wednesday practice.

Omarion Hampton (Knee)

Hampton makes his long-awaited return on Monday Night. He could be a league-winner for the playoffs.

Emari Demercado (Ankle)

The Cardinals are hoping to get Demercado back this week. He was limited in Wednesday practice. He may work in a Flex-worthy role is active, but it will also carry risk.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams (Hamstring)

Adams has been held out of Wednesday practice, which is very concerning as he is a WR1 for some surging Fantasy Football teams.

Josh Downs (Hip/Knee)

He is being held out of practice. If Downs is out, it gives a nice boost to Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

Mike Evans (Hamstring)

The Buccaneers have opened his 21-day practice window and Evans could return as early as this week, although he would be likely limited.

Chris Godwin (Fibula)

No surprise that Godwin is on this report, but he will likely be good to go. It is maintenance.

Jayden Reed (Foot, Shoulder)

His return is imminent, but we will not be sure of his workload upon his return. I may sit Reed for one week when he returns.

Chris Olave (Back)

Olave has been surging as a WR1 breakout. We hope that he plays. IF not, DeVaughn Vele becomes interesting on top of Top-5 status for Juwan Johnson.

Rome Odunze (Foot)

Odunze sat out on Wednesday, but it appears that he should be fine. Odunze has lagged down to low-end WR2 status and even then, he may be overvalued.

Parker Washington (Hip)

If Washington is out, which it is unknown right now, Jakobi Meyers becomes very lucrative with WR1 upside.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Ankle)

Lions ruled out four players for Thursday night’s game vs. the Cowboys but are listing wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as questionable. pic.twitter.com/mWgKuopFpZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2025

St. Brown will be a Game-Time Decision. Jameson Williams may trend very highly against a very bad secondary.

Tee Higgins (Concussion)

He has yet to be cleared, but the team expects that Higgins will be back this Sunday.

Drake London (Knee)

London is 50/50 to return and this team will struggle very much so without him.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Heel)

No sooner does he return, Harrison Jr. has a heel injury that has him a true questionable to play this week.

TIGHT ENDS

AJ Barner (Knee/Shoulder)

Barner is questionable to play this week. Even if healthy, I would bench him given lacking volume.

Dalton Kincaid (Hamstring)

The Bills would certainly like Kincaid to return this week, but he is questionable and will be monitored later in the week.

