Jordan Love OUT, AJ Brown IN & More Stars on the Week 17 NFL Injury Report

We had three games on Christmas Day, but we still have plenty of games left on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It's championship week, and we need to make our lineup decisions even earlier than usual this week. However, we need to make sure we have all the latest injury information before setting our lineups. This is the final fantasy football injury report for Week 17.

Week 17 Quarterback Injury Report

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson is officially listed as doubtful and is not expected to play on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers. Tyler Huntley will get another start, which will likely hurt all the Ravens' weapons, including Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love has once again been ruled out with a concussion. Malik Willis will once again start for the Packers. Willis has fantasy upside because of his rushing upside, but he is a downgrade for the Green Bay pass-catchers.

Week 17 Running Back Injury Report

New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson is officially listed as questionable for Week 17 due to a concussion. He has shed his non-contact jersey but has yet to clear the concussion protocol. If he can't play, it will give Rhamondre Stevenson a huge boost.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara has once again been ruled out due to a knee injury. The biggest beneficiary will likely be Taysom Hill and potentially Audric Estime.

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Sampson is once again questionable this week with a hand injury. We know little more than that. However, with Quinshon Judkins out, he's an intriguing option if he plays. If he doesn't, Raheim Sanders will be the back to start in Cleveland.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs has been removed from the injury report and will play on Saturday. However, after he did the same last week and same limited snaps, he is a risky option.

In better news for Green Bay, RB Josh Jacobs is off the injury report and good to go. https://t.co/SNvKku3Jzc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 25, 2025

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Marks has been removed from the injury report and is set to return this week. We'd expect him to be the clear lead back ahead of Nick Chubb and Jawhar Jordan.

Week 17 Wide Receiver Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Brown is set to play this week after having his wisdom teeth removed this week. He gave a bit of a scare, but he will be out there this week.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

London is listed as questionable for Week 17, but that is likely only because he plays on Monday. We fully expect him to be out there on Monday Night Football.

Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

Harrison is once again questionable this week, but looks to be on the right side of questionable for Week 17. However, he does not look healthy and is an extremely risky fantasy option if he plays.

Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers

Austin has been ruled out for Week 17, which leaves Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen as the Steelers' starting wideouts in this game with DK Metcalf suspended.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Odunze has once again been ruled out due to his foot injury. The good news for the Bears is that Luther Burden will be back to play opposite of DJ Moore.

Bears WR Luther Burden is set to make his return this Sunday night vs the 49ers. GREAT NEWS. 👀



WR Rome Odunze is unfortunately OUT for this week. pic.twitter.com/9cTpFAbTBw — Bearsszn (@bearszn) December 26, 2025

Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

Boutte along with Mack Hollins have been ruled out for Week 17. Pop Douglas is also listed as questionable. Drake Maye will be missing a lot of his weapons in Week 17. Kyle Williams could play a significant role in this game.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

As expected, Adams has once again been ruled out for Week 17. We don't expect to see him again this regular season.

Week 17 Tight End Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle will be a game-time decision for Week 17. If fantasy owners plan to wait on him, they will need to handcuff him with Jake Tonges in case he is ruled out for Sunday Night Football.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid is once again questionable for Week 17 due to a knee injury. We wouldn't be surprised to see this one go either way. Dawson Knox is the next man up.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku has been ruled out with a knee injury, and now Harold Fannin Jr has popped up on the injury report late in the week with a groin injury. This is a situation to monitor closely if you are planning to start Fannin.

Mason Taylor, New York Jets

Taylor has again been ruled out with a neck injury. Fantasy owners shouldn't be starting Jets' pass-catchers anyway.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: