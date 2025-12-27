Jordan Love OUT, AJ Brown IN & More Stars on the Week 17 NFL Injury Report
We had three games on Christmas Day, but we still have plenty of games left on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It's championship week, and we need to make our lineup decisions even earlier than usual this week. However, we need to make sure we have all the latest injury information before setting our lineups. This is the final fantasy football injury report for Week 17.
Week 17 Quarterback Injury Report
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson is officially listed as doubtful and is not expected to play on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers. Tyler Huntley will get another start, which will likely hurt all the Ravens' weapons, including Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Love has once again been ruled out with a concussion. Malik Willis will once again start for the Packers. Willis has fantasy upside because of his rushing upside, but he is a downgrade for the Green Bay pass-catchers.
Week 17 Running Back Injury Report
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Henderson is officially listed as questionable for Week 17 due to a concussion. He has shed his non-contact jersey but has yet to clear the concussion protocol. If he can't play, it will give Rhamondre Stevenson a huge boost.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara has once again been ruled out due to a knee injury. The biggest beneficiary will likely be Taysom Hill and potentially Audric Estime.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Sampson is once again questionable this week with a hand injury. We know little more than that. However, with Quinshon Judkins out, he's an intriguing option if he plays. If he doesn't, Raheim Sanders will be the back to start in Cleveland.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Jacobs has been removed from the injury report and will play on Saturday. However, after he did the same last week and same limited snaps, he is a risky option.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Marks has been removed from the injury report and is set to return this week. We'd expect him to be the clear lead back ahead of Nick Chubb and Jawhar Jordan.
Week 17 Wide Receiver Injury Report
AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Brown is set to play this week after having his wisdom teeth removed this week. He gave a bit of a scare, but he will be out there this week.
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
London is listed as questionable for Week 17, but that is likely only because he plays on Monday. We fully expect him to be out there on Monday Night Football.
Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals
Harrison is once again questionable this week, but looks to be on the right side of questionable for Week 17. However, he does not look healthy and is an extremely risky fantasy option if he plays.
Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers
Austin has been ruled out for Week 17, which leaves Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen as the Steelers' starting wideouts in this game with DK Metcalf suspended.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Odunze has once again been ruled out due to his foot injury. The good news for the Bears is that Luther Burden will be back to play opposite of DJ Moore.
Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
Boutte along with Mack Hollins have been ruled out for Week 17. Pop Douglas is also listed as questionable. Drake Maye will be missing a lot of his weapons in Week 17. Kyle Williams could play a significant role in this game.
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
As expected, Adams has once again been ruled out for Week 17. We don't expect to see him again this regular season.
Week 17 Tight End Injury Report
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Kittle will be a game-time decision for Week 17. If fantasy owners plan to wait on him, they will need to handcuff him with Jake Tonges in case he is ruled out for Sunday Night Football.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Kincaid is once again questionable for Week 17 due to a knee injury. We wouldn't be surprised to see this one go either way. Dawson Knox is the next man up.
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Njoku has been ruled out with a knee injury, and now Harold Fannin Jr has popped up on the injury report late in the week with a groin injury. This is a situation to monitor closely if you are planning to start Fannin.
Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Taylor has again been ruled out with a neck injury. Fantasy owners shouldn't be starting Jets' pass-catchers anyway.
