Kendre Miller, Kendrick Bourne, And 4 More Week 6 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
If you are missing players because of injuries, bye weeks, or any other reason, you may have to take a look at your bench and find a player to plug into your lineup. Players can go from bench stashes to key starters quickly in fantasy football. These are the bench players whom you should consider starting this week.
QB Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers
Jones played well in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football despite not having most of his weapons in the passing attack. However, with the help of Kendrick Bourne, he threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Reinforcements could be coming this week, and Jones has a much better matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. If you stashed Jones on your bench and you need a spot start, Jones could be a good one.
RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
While Hill didn't do much of anything last week with Cooper Rush under center. It would make sense if the Ravens used him more this week. The Ravens are going to be losing to the Los Angeles Rams this week, which generally leads to a Hill-heavy game script. He's a risky play because this offense is a nightmare without Lamar Jackson, but he could end up seeing a bunch of dump-offs this week. Just two weeks ago, in a losing effort, Hill rushed for 76 yards, caught five passes for 41 yards, and scored two TDs.
RB Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
It looks like Miller has predictably overtaken Alvin Kamara as the Saints top running back on the ground. This is something we've been saying would happen since July. This bumps Miller up from a bench player to a potential flex option. In Week 5, he saw 10 carries that he took for 41 yards at 4.1 yards per carry, and he caught his lone target for eight yards. Not only is he seeing more carries than Kamara, he has been more efficient as well. Kamara took his eight carries for 27 yards at 3.4 yards per carry. We only expect Miller's carries to continue to rise.
WR Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers
Bourne had a career game in Week 5, catching 10 or 11 targets for 142 yards. Even if one of Ricky Pearsall or Jauan Jennings returns this week, Bourne could still be a viable option with Jones under center. The only way we would take him off this list is if both wide receivers returned to action in Week 6. Otherwise, he could catch lightning in a bottle for the second-straight week.
WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
Calvin Ridley had a big game last week, which has cooled the excitement for the rookie. However, we are willing to go back to him this week against a bad Las Vegas Raiders pass defense that has been picked apart this season, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. We would still roll with Ayomanor over Ridley this week.
TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks
Barner has scored four TDs in the past four games, and three TDs in the past two games. In Week 5, he also began to see his yards and targets climb. He caught all seven of his targets for 53 yards and two TDs. That usage is two high to just be ignored. We wouldn't call him a must-start, but we would certainly consider him if he was on our bench.