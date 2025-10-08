Kendre Miller, Kendrick Bourne, And 4 More Week 6 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers

Kendre Miller

FAAB 20%



Snap Shares

- Week 1: 15%

- Week 2: 15%

- Week 3: 27%

- Week 4: 31%

- Week 5: 39%



📈📈📈



Led the team with 10 rush attempts to Alvin Kamara’s 8…



Fine matchup in Week 6 vs NE, great matchup in Week 7 at CHI.



Priority stash.



pic.twitter.com/5pSHi0dU37