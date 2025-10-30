Ricky Pearsall Did Not Practice Wednesday Due to Knee Injury
The career of Ricky Pearsall has been far from dull. San Francisco's first round pick from 2024 has adjusted nicely to the NFL. Through the first four games of 2025, Pearsall looked ready to take his game to another level. He had two 100+ yard receiving efforts and caught at least four passes in every contest.
Unfortunately, like many San Francisco players his year, Pearsall fell victim to the injury bug. Before Week 7, for example, the 49ers felt like they were missing almost the entire core of their offense.
Pearsall has missed the last four weeks with a knee injury. The PCL on his right knee is at the least sprained. Initially, this was believed to be minor but that has been proven otherwise.
What Is The Latest On Ricky Pearsall?
San Francisco fans and fantasy football owners keep hoping for better news. The reality is this is not the case for Pearsall.. On Wednesday, Pearsall did not practice and did not perform any side activities. This hints that the doctors have not cleared the knee. If Pearsall cannot cut, pivot, or make those sharp/sudden movements, there is no way he can practice.
Not practicing Wednesday is less than ideal but not an automatic out status for Week 9 against the New York Giants, There is no doubt that Pearsall has immense talent. However, if this was a minor PCL strain or even sprain, there would be a more clear cut timeline. The wide receiver has been out for about a month now.
Someone knows the true extent of the injury and the reality is we are not in the know. Hopefully, Kyle Shanahan sheds some light on this other than he is not ready yet or the such. Look at what we got in Tampa with Todd Bowles. We got hardly any information other than what felt like the status quo. That is a coach's prerogative.
What San Francisco Is Missing?
There is little doubt that Pearsall has the talent. When one jumps from Year 1 to Year 2 like he has, people notice even if it is only four games.
Thanks to Fantasy Football Data for the information
Ricky Pearsall
2024
2025
TPRR
0.16
0.22
YPRR
1.45
2.50
Target %
12.9
19.0
Yards Per Game
36.4
81.8
1Read %
15.9
27.3
1D/RR
0.069
0.122
FP/G
8.5
13.1
All signs point toward a player moving onward and upward when it comes to role, performance, and more. The concern again is health. Pearsall has something going on more nefarious than we are led to believe.
What Happens Next?
There is little doubt that Pearsall will be questionable for Sunday's game. Keep in mind, Isiah Pacheco looked fine and is now out against Buffalo. Terry McLaurin said he was alright and is out on Sunday after re-injuring his quad.
Pearsall could surprise everyone and practice on Thursday. It would answer a few questions and indicate he is at least on the road to possibly playing on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco sorely needs the wide receiver in the lineup given their injury issues.
The one thing we suggest is to keep an eye on this. Pearsall's status for Sunday is far from set in stone just yet.