Who 49ers Will Turn to at WR With Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings Out vs. Rams
The 49ers are entering Thursday night's matchup against the Rams even more short-handed than ever.
San Francisco will be without quarterback Brock Purdy and top wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, not to mention George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk are also rehabbing injuries and will not play.
With Mac Jones set to make his third start this season (and looking for his third win), the 49ers will once again rely on Christian McCaffrey's dual-threat talents to keep the offense going against a Rams team that ranks in the top-10 in the NFL in yards allowed per game (284.5).
Who could step up in the passing game other than McCaffrey? Here are the 49ers' current wide receiver options.
49ers WR Depth Chart: Top Options to Replace Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings
Demarcus Robinson, Kendrick Bourne and Skyy Moore are the next men up in the 49ers' depleted receiving corps, with Moore potentially taking over the slot role. Robinson and Bourne will most likely get the start, pairing with either one of the 49ers' tight ends, Luke Farrell or Jake Tonges. San Francisco also has journeyman wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who they signed to a one-year deal last offseason.
With not a lot of options at the WR position, the 49ers could elevate Russell Gage Jr. or Malik Turner from the practice squad. Prior to this year, both Gage Jr. and Turner last played an NFL game in 2022.
Purdy, who is dealing with a toe injury, wasn't placed on injured reserve, which means he could return as soon as Week 6 vs. the Bucs following this week's short turnaround. Pearsall (knee) and Jennings (ankle, ribs) also don't appear to have suffered serious injuries and could be back in the lineup soon.