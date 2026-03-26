Fantasy Basketball Owners Await this Key Miles McBride/Knicks Injury Update

Injuries loom large in the world of fantasy basketball, just as they loom large in the world of the New York Knicks basketball team. Their key guard, Miles McBirde, is injured and this impacts both fantasy basketball, and the team themselves. As McBride is out, other players rise,e and his value falls, making him worth a buy-low conversation. There are many factors to consider and to compartmentalize; to consider them, we output this analysis.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

McBride's absence has elevated Jose Alvarado to a boom-or-bust role. In some games, Alvarado has popped for 30+ fantasy points in the high-20 minutes per game. In other games, Alvarado has fallen flat to single-digit fantasy returns. Nonetheless, if he can hit 30+ fantasy points in some games, he is worth a roster stash. Alvarado is the PG36 in fantasy basketball.

Jordan Clarkson has been the other beneficiary, and more consistent at that. Clarkson has not seen upside as high as Alvarado's, but he has been averaging low-20 minutes per game and low-20 points per game as well. Clarkson is not too much of a roster stash, being that he scores less when at his best, but he would be a safe play if you so desire 20 points.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Injury Update

McBride has been out since early February due to a sports hernia injury. His timeline for return was set at 6-8 weeks, and he is currently within that window as of March 26. McBride is reportedly back lightly in scrimmages, and that means that his return may be right around the corner.

When McBride does return, he will have a smaller role to begin with. Alvarado, Clarkson, Landry Shamet, and Mohamed Diawara have found their own roles over the past two months. In turn, McBirde must earn his playing time back and be excellent in it. His ultimate fantasy basketball valuation has McBride as a bench stash and nothing more. If McBride meets his upside, it may be too late as the fantasy basketball playoffs begin as soon as next week for many leagues galore.

The best option for fantasy basketball managers will be to find the waiver wire to add guard depth. Every Monday, our Fantasy Sports on SI team posts a waiver wire report, which can be viewed with this link. Tanking teams like the Jazz and the Kings can open your eyes to some great late additions.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: