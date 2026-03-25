Knicks Get Huge Miles McBride Injury Update

The New York Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-116 to run their win streak to seven games. Jalen Brunson poured in 32 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter. The wins keep coming, but the games have been closer than they should be, and tougher tests are coming.

Amid all that, some genuinely good news is building in the training room. Per SNY's Ian Begley, Knicks guard Miles McBride has progressed to scrimmaging.

"Miles McBride has progressed to scrimmaging in his rehab from sports hernia surgery, Mike Brown says," he wrote on social media.

Miles McBride has progressed to scrimmaging in his rehab from sports hernia surgery, Mike Brown says — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 25, 2026

Scrimmaging means McBride is taking part in controlled, game-like practice sessions against teammates, which is typically one of the final hurdles before a player gets cleared to play in real games.

This is a significant leap from where things stood just weeks ago. McBride had surgery on February 6 and was expected to miss six to eight weeks. Back in late February, he was still limited to form shooting without jumping, calling the process "slow." Getting into scrimmage reps is well ahead of where most people expected him to be by now.

The practice floor had already been giving signs. Before the Nets game, McBride was spotted working out with assistant coaches, doing dribble work near the three-point line and mixing in layups and floaters. For a guard coming back from core muscle surgery, that level of movement was already a promising signal.

He showed up again before the Pelicans game, this time at his usual 6:15 pregame slot, something that had not happened in a while. He was working through corner threes and mid-range pull-ups, and it looked like someone who had his legs back under him.

Deuce moving well pic.twitter.com/CdbHHL6eHJ — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) March 24, 2026

The Athletic's James L. Edwards III took notice and shared it on X.

"Miles McBride is out here doing his pregame workout at his normal 6:15 time. Been a while since he's done that," he wrote. "McBride isn't back tonight but looks like his return from core muscle surgery could be very, very soon."

Why Miles McBride's Return Is So Important for the Knicks Playoffs

The New York Knicks are 48-25 and sitting third in the East, challenging Boston for second place.

But this win streak has exposed real cracks. Slow first quarters, heavy reliance on Brunson, and a bench that has needed to be bailed out more than once. McBride averaged 12.9 points a game on 42% from three before going down, and that scoring and spacing off the bench has genuinely been missed.

That said, the Knicks are not going to rush it. Mike Brown has been careful with McBride through every step of this process, and the playoffs do not start until April 18. There is no reason to push him before he is ready just to get a few regular season games.

Everything happening on the practice floor right now suggests the timeline is on track, and that is exactly what Knicks fans needed to hear.

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