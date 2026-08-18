Kyle Monangai Injury Update Creates New Fantasy Football Questions in Chicago

Kyle Monangai’s fantasy football stock took a hit Sunday when the Chicago Bears running back exited practice with a knee injury, but early testing has provided reason for optimism.

Initial tests reportedly showed that Monangai’s knee was structurally sound, with an MRI still needed to determine the full extent of the injury.

For fantasy managers, the timing of this injury is particularly important. The preseason is when players are competing for roster spots , establishing roles and building chechemistry with their teammates. Any injury that costs a running back valuable practice time can create uncertainty heading into Week 1.

Bears RB Kyle Monangai, who left practice today after injuring his knee, is believed to be “fine”, per source. Initial tests showed his knee to be structurally sound, but the team will do an MRI to confirm. pic.twitter.com/Ckn9PrPUuj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2026

What This Injury Means For Monangai’s Fantasy Football Outlook

Monangai suffered the injury during Sunday’s practice after being tackled from behind. The running back was able to walk off the field under his own power, which provided an encouraging early sign.

The initial testing did not reveal structural damage to Monangai’s knee. While that is certainly positive news, fantasy managers should not get ahead of themselves until the MRI results are available.

The MRI should provide a much clearer picture of the injury and determine whether Monangai will be able to return to practice as soon or potentially face an extended absence.

At this point, the best-case scenario for Monangai would be a minor injury that allows him to return to practice without missing significant time. That would allow him to return to practice without significant time. That would allow him to continue preparing for the regular season and maintain his expected role in Chicago’s backfield.

What the Injury Means for Monangai’s Fantasy Football Value

The MRI results will be critical for Monangai’s fantasy outlook. Before the injury, he was an intriguing name for fantasy managers because of his potential role in the Bears’s backfield. His combination of rushing ability and potential workload made him a player worth monitoring during the preseason.

An extended absence would introduce considerably more uncertainty. Even if Monangai eventually returns healthy, missing multiple weeks of practice could affect his ability to establish his role and build chemistry with Chicago’s offense.



That does not necessarily mean fantasy managers should immediately remove him from their draft boards. Instead, his situation should be monitored closely as more information becomes available.

If the MRI comes back clean and Monangai is able to return relatively quickly, the injury could ultimately become little more than a preseason scare. In that scenario, fantasy managers who remain patient could still view him as a worthwhile draft target.

D’Andre Swift Becomes More Interesting

The biggest fantasy beneficiary of a significant Monangai absence would likely be Swift. He already carries considerable fantasy appeal entering the 2026 season, and additional touches would only strengthen his case. If Monangai were forced to miss multiple games, Swift could see an increased workload as both a runner and receiver.

That potential workload increase is particularly important in PPR formats. Swift has demonstrated the ability to contribute as a recy, meaning additional snaps could give him opportunities even if Chicago uses another running back to handle some early-down work.

Fantasy managers should therefore monitor Swift’s ADP closely as more information becomes available. If Monangai only misses a few practices, Swift’s fantasy value may not change dramatically. If the injury turns into a multi-week absence, Swift could become one of the more attractive backfield targets for fantasy managers looking for additional volume.

Should Fantasy Managers Still Draft Monangai?

As of now, there is no reason to completely abandon Monangai in fantasy drafts. The initial testing is encouraging, and the MRI should provide the information managers need before making a significant adjustment. Until a definitive diagnosis is available, Monangai remains a player worth monitoring rather than an automatic fade.

Fantasy managers should also avoid making drastic decisions based solely on one preseason practice. Injuries can change quickly, and the difference between missing a few practices and missing several weeks can have a major impact on a player’s draft value.

If Monangai receives positive MRI results and returns to practice soon, his fantasy stock should recover. In fact, a temporary dip in his ADP could create a buying opportunity for managers who believe the injury is minor.

A significant diagnosis would change the conversation entirely. An extended absence could make him much more difficult to trust as an early-season fantasy option and would likely increase interest in Swift.

What Fantasy Managers Should Watch Next

Managers should pay close attention not only to the diagnosis, but also to Monangai’s expected recovery timeline.

His participation once the Bears return to practice will also be important. If Monangai quickly returns to individual work before progressing to team drills, that would provide another positive indication for his availability.

Fantasy managers should also monitor how Chicago handles the backfield during Monangai's absence. If Swift received a noticeable increase in first-team reps, that could provide insight into how the Bears would deploy their running backs if Monangai is unavailable during the regular season.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Monangai's injury is a situation fantasy managers should monitor closely over the next several days. The early reports provide some optimism, but the MRI remains the key piece of information. Until those results are known, it would be premature to dramatically change Monangai's fantasy ranking.

A clean MRI would allow fantasy managers to continue viewing him as an intriguing backfield option, while a significant injury could substantially alter his draft-day outlook. Swift is the player to watch most closely if Monangai is forced to miss meaningful time.

An expanded workload could give Swift a significant boost in fantasy value, particularly in PPR formats. For now, patience is the best approach. Fantasy managers should wait for the MRI and subsequent practice reports before making any decisions on Monangai or Swift. The next few updates could have a major impact on how the Bears' backfield is viewed heading into the 2026 fantasy football season.