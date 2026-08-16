Kyle Monangai Exits Chicago Bears Practice Early With Injury

You simply cannot make up just how bad the Chicago Bears' injury luck has been this offseason. On Sunday, running back Kyle Monangai was the latest victim.

According to the Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond, Monangai suffered an apparent right knee injury at practice on Sunday, forcing his early exit.

In what is the only semblance of good news we can parse from Hammond's report, Monangai left under his own power.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai appeared to injure his right knee in practice. He got tangled up with DT Grady Jarrett and both guys went to the ground in a non-padded practice," Hammond wrote. "Monangai limped off with the trainer."

CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge notes that Monangai did not need the cart, but added that he was "walking very gingerly" off the field.

That's the extent of what we know about Monangai's injury at this time, so the severity remains unclear until tests are done.

This is the second time Monangai has gotten hurt during training camp. He missed multiple practices earlier in camp before returning.

Monangai's injury comes just one day after the Bears took part in their first preseason game of 2026. The second-year back didn't suit up in the contest.

The 2025 seventh-round pick is coming off an impressive rookie season in which he totaled 783 rushing yards and five scores to go along with 18 catches for 164 yards.

Along with D'Andre Swift, Monangai was part of one of the best one-two punches at running back in the NFL last season and he's expected to play a significant role in Chicago's offense once again.

Taking it a step further, Monangai is also auditioning to possibly take over as the Bears' lead back in 2027, when Swift could be moving on in free agency after the final year of his deal in 2026.

We'd like to say we'll get an update on Monangai in the next day or so, but injury updates don't exactly spill out in Chicago, something we once again witnessed the last time Monangai got hurt.