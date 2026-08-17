Kyle Monangai Injury Update Should Leave Bears Fans Only Cautiously Optimistic

After news broke that running back Kyle Monangai had an injury that forced him to leave practice early, Chicago Bears fans no doubt had that "here we go again" feeling after the team has suffered countless injuries in training camp.

Monangai suffered a right knee injury after getting tangled up with Grady Jarrett during a rep at practice on Sunday and limped off the field and didn't return.

Thankfully, Monangai appears to be OK, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai, who left practice today after injuring his knee, is believed to be 'fine,' per source. Initial tests showed his knee to be structurally sound, but the team will do an MRI to confirm," Schefter reported.

This is great news and we should all breathe a sigh of relief, right? Well, if recent history tells us anything, Bears fans should only be cautiously optimistic.

We've been burnt before

Chicago Bears defensive back Coby Bryant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember when initial reports after Coby Bryant suffered a knee injury said he would be out eight to 10 weeks, which meant he would miss maybe a month or more of the season?

Sure you do, but you also remember not long after that it was revealed Bryant needed surgery and would instead be out for most, if not all, of the season after he was given a recovery timeline of four to six months.

We've been burnt before and we need to be on guard for that to happen again so soon after so many reporters got it wrong with Bryant. Like we said, cautiously optimistic.

Who steps up at RB?

Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai figures to miss at least some practice time with his injury, which means increased opportunities for other running backs on the roster.

Roschon Johnson and Salvon Ahmed are immediately behind Monangai in the pecking order, but it has typically been Ahmed getting Monangai's reps when he hasn't practiced (Monangai suffered an injury earlier in camp).

Ahmed had a fantastic game in the Bears' preseason-opening win over the Cleveland Browns, when he ripped off a 49-yard score on a screen pass. The play amounted to the biggest of the game for Chicago and continued what has been an impressive offseason for the veteran running back.

That said, Johnson was the first back on the field in the game with both Monangai and Swift not playing, so he appears to be in the lead for the RB3 job, which puts Ahmed in danger of getting cut.