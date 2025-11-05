Kyler Murray Out Longer Means More Time for Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray has not played in just about a month. This is due to a mid-foot sprain that is a kind of version of the Lisfranc injury. However, this type of sprain can be infuriating in terms of recovery. That is why Murray expects to be out several more weeks and perhaps may not be 100% until it is too late for fantasy football owners.
With that news, it is no surprise that Jacoby Brissett was named starter ahead of Arizona's Week 10 clash against the Seattle Seahawks. Most believe that Brissett gives the Cardinals the better chance to win even if Murray was healthy.
Murray's line this season includes six passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Overall, he has 960 yards through the air in five contests. Add in 173 yards rushing and that is not too shabby. However, it was some of the decisions of Murray that has held him back according to some experts.
Now, he will have a little more time to reflect. Who knows what may be next?
Kyler Murray Replaced For Now By Jacoby Brissett
It was the following news that set the wheels in motion.
Any person who had a sprain like this knows how weird it feels. The second half of that game against Tennessee made Murray owners cringe. Something was definitely wrong. The difference between Brissett and Murray is clear. Brissett does not have the mobility that Murray has and he may hold on to the ball a little too long. However, he makes throws that Murray can or will not.
In three starts, Brissett has 860 yards passing, six touchdowns, and one interception. He does have a few fumbles but Arizona looks different with Brissett under center. Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. have become a nice 1-2 punch. McBride has four touchdowns from the tight end position over the past three weeks. There is little question right now that this is Brissett's team.
What Does It Mean Going Forward?
The fantasy football impact is one of relief. With Murray not to return until he is 100% healed, we should have a better idea of what Brissett can do without looking over his shoulder. Given the propensity of setbacks with Murray's foot, it is possible that Brissett plays into the fantasy football playoffs.
If Brissett's performance against Dallas was any indication, he may have the reins on this job for longer than most could have imagined. The second half of Arizona's schedule is not overly tough for the most part. San Francisco is not what most expected and the Los Angeles Rams may be the only other formidable opponent Their defense could really pressure Brissett.
Other than that, the veteran gets to face the Cincinnati Bengals potentially. It will be intriging to see if the team continues to gel offensively.
Now, how does Brissett handle the top status here? Opportunity knocks. Can he continue to bust through and boost the fantasy fortunes of Arizona's best offensive players? We are about to find out very quickly.