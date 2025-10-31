New Twist Emerges in Cardinals' Kyler Murray Saga
ARIZONA -- Just when you thought we had a clear idea of what was happening with Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals - true to 2025 fashion - threw a curveball.
Murray, the team's franchise quarterback, has missed the last two games with a mid-foot sprain but was believed to be on the mend and healed up in time for the team's Monday Night Football battle against the Dallas Cowboys.
This was reported by figures such as ESPN's Adam Schefter while Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Thursday the organization was preparing for Murray to start.
All good, right?
To quote the great Lee Corso - not so fast, my friend.
Kyler Murray Saga Takes Another Twist With Arizona Cardinals
On Thursday, the first official practice of the week, Murray was spotted throwing to backup receivers and was marked as limited on the injury report.
His typical media availability was pushed back - which mirrored what happened the last two games when backup Jacoby Brissett ended up starting.
On Friday, it was again Brissett throwing to top Cardinals receivers with Murray behind him.
Entering this week, it appeared to be all but set that Murray would re-take his spot as the Cardinals' starter - but words haven't matched actions, and this week of practice closely mirrors what would appear to be Brissett making a third consecutive start.
Now, there's been several conversations in the desert surrounding Murray and whether he should start even when healthy - though the Cardinals themselves have been quite open and shut on their intentions with Murray: He's the guy, no matter what.
We've yet to see the Friday injury report released, though it's a good guess to believe Murray will again be marked as limited - which is defined by NFL policy as a player not taking 100% of their normal reps.
The "limited" tag is a broad one - so we don't know if Murray is missing just one normal rep or 99% of normal reps. Practice is closed for reporters after the first batch of stretching and individual position group drills.
This isn't to suggest the Cardinals are deliberately hiding anything when it comes to Murray - the Baltimore Ravens were just fined $100,000 by the league for fibbing Lamar Jackson's practice status last week.
Gannon himself even answered "no" when asked if keeping a quarterback status unknown was advantageous.
However, something doesn't quite feel right at the team's practice facility in Tempe. We'll get an opportunity to speak with head coach Jonathan Gannon tomorrow on Saturday morning - perhaps we'll gain some clarity then.