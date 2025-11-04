Jacoby Brissett Steals MNF Spotlight as Cardinals Shock Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals shocked the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in 27-17 fashion, stopping a five-game losing streak and emerging to 3-5 on the year in the process.
It was Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett who stole the show in his third start as Kyler Murray remained sidelined with his foot injury.
Brissett cooked, finishing the day with 21 completions on 31 attempts for 261 yards and three total touchdowns on the night.
True to Cardinals fashion - it went down to the wire when it probably shouldn't have. Here's how the action unfolded:
First Quarter: Cardinals Take Slight Lead
The Cowboys took possession first and drove down the field fairly easily - though when inside the ten-yard line, Dallas stalled thanks to a third-down stop by Garrett Williams followed by a fourth-down sack from Josh Sweat to give Arizona the ball.
Completing multiple third downs on their opening drive, the Cardinals themselves moved the ball downfield - though Chad Ryland was needed from 48 yards out to put Arizona up early.
AZ 3, DAL 0
After initially converting on third down, a penalty drew Dallas' offense back. Prescott, on the third down, had his arm hit by Sweat, which forced what would have been a deep ball way short - bringing out the punt team.
The Cardinals, taking over at the DAL 47, took possession into the final seconds of the first quarter.
Marvin Harrison Jr. finished the first with three receptions for 53 yards.
Second Quarter: Arizona Gets Some Cushion
A few plays later, Harrison found the end zone for the third time all season - putting the Cardinals up by double digits.
AZ 10, DAL 0
The wildest sequence of plays occurred after the touchdown, as Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson was stripped by Mack Wilson on the ensuing drive - and Budda Baker recovered.
Just a few plays later, the Cowboys would go on to block Arizona's punt attempt - recovering in the end zone for their first touchdown of the game.
AZ 10, DAL 7
The Cardinals would answer well, marching down the field on an 11-play drive that saw Brissett find the end zone on a quarterback sneak with under a minute left to push their lead back to double digits.
AZ 17. DAL 7
Dallas was able to give Brandon Aubrey a 68-yard attempt as time expired in the first half - though it was pushed wide left.
Third Quarter: Cowboys Can't Keep Up
On the first play of the second half, Michael Wilson reeled in a 50-yard reception before Trey McBride foudn the end zone for his fifth TD catch of the season.
AZ 24, DAL 7
Though Dallas was able to find some rhythm on the offensive side of the ball, Aubrey was again brought out to make things a two-possession game, this time converting from 26 yards out.
AZ 24, DAL 10
Arizona, in similar fashion to Dallas, were forced to trot Ryland out from 24 yards to push their lead further with 2:31 left in the third quarter.
AZ 27, DAL 10
The Cowboys, needing a big play, found Lamb in blown coverage for a 34-yard gain to put Dallas back in opposing territory.
Fourth Quarter: Too Little, Too Late for Dallas
Facing a fourth down on the first play of the final quarter, rookie cornerback Denzel Burke made a great pass break-up on CeeDee Lamb to keep Dallas out of the end zone, mantaining Arizona's three-possession lead.
Dallas did see a sign of life, forcing a three-and-out after the Cardinals saw Brissett sacked on third-and-three.
Some life was found after a 22-yard reception from George Pickens - and a few plays later, Ryan Flournoy found the end zone to put Dallas back to a ten-point deficit.
AZ 27, DAL 10
On the first play of Arizona's ensuing drive, Dante Fowler sniffed out a play-action, sacking Brissett.
On the very next play, Brissett found McBride for a first-down, allowing the Cardinals to drain a bit more clock. Facing a third-and-23, Kenny Clark sniffed out a screen pass and forced a punt.
Getting the ball back with roughly seven minutes left, Prescott and Dallas' offense went into hurry-up mode.
It didn't take long for the Cowboys to gain momentum, though a Walter Nolen sack in his NFL debut did put a temporary stop to things.
That would prove to be vital, as the Cardinals forced a fumble thanks to rookie linebacker Cody Simon, which was ultimately recovered.
Emari Demercado burst for a 19-yard rush, moving the chains on just the second play of the drive and forcing Dallas to burn the remainder of their timeouts.
The Cowboys did force a stop - though the Cardinals kept their offense on the field for a 4th-and-8 try that was unsuccessful - turning the ball over on downs.
The Cardinals' defense would answer on the very next play, as ageless wonder Calais Campbell sacked Prescott with some help from Zaven Collins.
On a fourth-down heave, Prescott was intercepted by Denzel Burke - ending the game and sealing a win.