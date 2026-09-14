Kyler Murray’s Concussion Leads to Unexpected Fantasy Breakout for Vikings Superstar

Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Sunday’s game in the first quarter after an illegal hit by Green Bay’s Defensive Back Javon Bullard. Murray was scrambling for a first down and began to slide, giving himself up but was hit in the head on his way to the ground.

Scary scene as Kyler Murray takes a massive hit and stays down after the play. pic.twitter.com/sVqZ7M24e4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2026

Murray stayed on the ground, initially showing the fencing response position, an involuntary neurological response common in concussion cases. He needed assistance from the medical trainers off the field after the hit, but was able to walk on his own volition to the locker room where he was eventually evaluated for a concussion and ruled out for the rest of the game.

This was an unfortunate start to the 2026 season for Murray, and his debut with the Vikings. Prior to his injury in the first quarter, he went three for five passing for 18 yards, rushed twice for nine yards, and had one interception on his first pass of the season, looking shaky to start the season.

Murray has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol and will remain out until he can clear protocol. Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell stated in the post game presser that Murray was conscious and talking in the locker room, seeming to be doing pretty well.

"I'll take it day by day and see how he is tomorrow." Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connel

This is positive news for Murray and his fantasy owners following the scary hit. Murray’s status remains day-to-day as he goes through concussion protocol, making him Questionable to start against the Bears in Week 2.

Carson Wentz Steps Up In Spotlight

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Murray’s injury on Sunday, backup Carson Wentz came in as Quarterback for the Vikings and took advantage of the moment leading the Vikings to an upset win over the Packers 39-22.

Wentz completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 133 yards and threw three touchdowns after Murray went down commanding the offense. Justin Jefferson hauled in two of Wentz’s three touchdowns on Sunday tallying up 92 yards and eight passes caught.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON FIRST TOUCHDOWN AND FIRST GRIDDY OF THE SEASON 🔥



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/FXwOSAhXfE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 13, 2026

With Jefferson’s two touchdowns on Sunday, he matches his touchdown total of 2025 as he starts off strong looking to bounce back from his subpar 2025 season.

Justin Jefferson vs. Packers:



8 catches

92 yards

2 TD

27.2 fantasy points



Jefferson's highest single-game fantasy total since 2024. pic.twitter.com/jG0BS7ZSLl — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 13, 2026

Wentz’s performance and connection with Jefferson raises questions about Murray and the Vikings depth chart. But for now, if Murray is healthy he will remain the starter with Carson Wentz serving as the backup, and JJ McCarthy as the third QB on the depth chart.

With Murray’s status currently up in the air, QB-hungry fantasy owners should look to pick up Wentz off the waiver wire as insurance as the likely Week 2 starter for the Vikings. Following Wentz’s performance on Sunday, if he is named the Vikings starter, he is a solid play at QB or SuperFlex given his newfound chemistry with Justin Jefferson, especially against a Bears defense that just surrendered 37 points to the Panthers.