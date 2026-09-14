Kyler Murray Injury Update Shifts Vikings vs. Bears Odds in NFL Week 2

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray took a scary hit to the head in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, and he was quickly ruled out for the game with a concussion.

Prior to exiting, Murray completed three of his five pass attempts for 18 yards and on interception. He also added two carries for nine yards on the ground, but the Vikings were trailing when he left.

Carson Wentz took over at quarterback and ended up leading a comeback win, as the Vikes scored 29 unanswered late in the game to beat Green Bay 39-22. It was a massive win for Kevin O'Connell's group, which was favored at home in Week 1.

Now, the Vikings turn their focus to the Chicago Bears (another NFC North division clash) in Week 2, where they are set as 5.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. That line has moved considerably after Week 1, partially due to the Murray injury.

The lookahead line had Chicago set as a 3-point favorite at home, but the Bears dropped 59 points on the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, which likely improved their standing amongst oddsmakers. Still, it's clear that the betting market values Murray over Wentz, as the Vikes quickly shifted to 8.5-point dogs once Murray went down on Sunday.

O'Connell offered an update on Murray after the game, and it appears for the former No. 1 overall pick is at least questionable for Week 2. Recovering from a concussion to play the next week is a lot tougher with some of the NFL's new protocols, and the Vikings may want to protect Murray rather than risking another injury next Sunday.

Kevin O’Connell on Kyler Murray (concussion) post-game, via @WillRagatz:



"He seemed to be doing pretty well, but I wouldn’t medically quote me on that ... We’ll take it day by day." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 14, 2026

ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported that Wentz will remain the Vikings' starting quarterback until Murray is able to return. The veteran was solid on Sunday, completing 12 of his 19 passes for 133 yards and three scores. The Vikings played five games with Wentz as the starter in 2025, going 2-3 in those matchups.

It;ll be interesting to see if this line moves towards more throughout the week once Murray's status is clearer. For now, it appears that he's trending towards sitting out in Week 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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