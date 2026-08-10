Philadelphia Eagles Rookie Receiver Makai Lemon has not had his ideal start to his NFL career. Lemon has been sidelined with a lingering hamstring injury which has forced him to miss over a week of training camp, sitting out multiple practices, raising doubts on the Rookie’s fantasy upside.

Makai Lemon Injury Timeline

Lemon first suffered the injury in late May feeling discomfort in his hamstring. In June, he missed all minicamp sessions in precaution to help him recover. Lemon returned to practice in early August, but re-injured his hamstring again, leading him to miss four consecutive training camp practices in a row.

Lemon was drafted 20th overall to the Eagles this past year out of USC. In Lemon’s final year with the Trojans he tallied 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, and was touted as the third highest WR prospect to come out of this year's draft class behind Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate.

Lemon has been seen to have an exceptionally high ceiling due to his speed and yard after catch potential. With the trade of AJ Brown to the Patriots, Lemon was drafted as his replacement and was expected to be an immediate contributor as the WR2 behind Devonta Smith.

Lemon Misses Crucial Practice Time

Lemon’s lingering hamstring injury makes his fantasy upside uncertain coming into his Rookie season. Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice reports that Lemon's missed time raises doubts that he will start by the beginning of the season.

Eagles beat writer @JimmyKempski on Makai Lemon:



"It's fair at this point to doubt that he will start, at least early in the season." pic.twitter.com/wYcXAfY9yA — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) August 10, 2026

Sirianni recently commented on Lemon’s setback emphasizing getting Lemon healthy as the number one priority. "It's just right now how do we get him healthy?" Sirianni said. "How do we get him as healthy as we can and get him back rolling?"

We'll continue to work like crazy to get him back." Nick Sirianni

Lemon being sidelined for now will open up opportunities for some other Eagles receivers to make their name known and move their way up on the depth chart. Devonta Smith is currently sidelined alongside Lemon with a similar minor hamstring injury leaving the door open for Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Elijah Moore to shine in Eagles practice.

Lemon's Fantasy Stock Takes Hit

Lemon has real fantasy upside, joining a proven Philly offense and sliding into a receiver role that needed filling with the departure of AJ Brown, coupled with his prolific speed and proficiency for high volume yards after catch.

But, this injury puts a cloud over his draft stock and upside. Fantasy managers should be cautious not to reach too high on Lemon in redraft, as it is expected for him to be eased back into action rather than be a main contributor on offense, early on in the season as he recovers from his lingering hamstring injury.

That said, if Lemon falls hard in drafts he is still a receiver to grab and stash early on in the season because of his upside and potential to evolve into an offensive weapon and the clear number two option with the Eagles once he is back to 100% from injury.