Malik Nabers Injury: Star Giants WR Carted Off After Painful-Looking Knee Injury

Liam McKeone

Malik Nabers got hurt halfway through the second quarter of the Giants' clash with the Chargers on Sunday.
The Giants kicked off a new era on Sunday with rookie first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart making his debut as the starter. But things went terribly wrong for another young New York star in the first half.

Exciting young wideout Malik Nabers went down with a knee injury late in the first half against the Chargers. Dart threw a deep ball to Nabers down the sideline in single coverage and the star receiver appeared to get hurt as he leaped for the ball. Nabers was down in visible pain for a while before he was carted off.

It's an awful twist of fate for the Giants and Nabers. The sixth pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Nabers recorded a 1,000-yard season as a rookie despite a carousel of quarterbacks in New York. There was strong potential for Nabers to take an even bigger leap as a sophomore with Dart's talented arm under center.

Hopefully the injury isn't as bad as it looks. Prior to exiting Nabers caught two passes for 20 yards and helped the Giants to a 10-3 lead over the visiting Chargers.

