Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr., Bucky Irving Each Absent From Buccaneers Practice On Thursday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have battled injuries throughout the offense to start the season. On Thursday, Tampa Bay was dealt more bad news. A trio of stars on the Buccaneers' offense were sidelined for Thursday’s practice, presenting doubt over their statuses for Sunday.
Tampa Bay is entering a crucial Week 6 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers and could be without star receivers Chris Godwin Jr. and Mike Evans, along with starting running back Bucky Irving. All three offensive starters notably missed Thursday’s practice, limiting their window to suit up on Sunday.
Irving missed the Week 5 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and has yet to return to practice after suffering a foot injury during Week 4’s matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
Godwin made his season debut in Week 4 but has been absent from practice throughout the week due to fibula issues, along with fellow veteran wideout Mike Evans. Evans has missed each of Tampa Bay’s last two games due to a hamstring injury sustained during a Week 3 victory over the New York Jets.
Here’s a fantasy football outlook for the remainder of Tampa Bay’s offense as Sunday’s game rapidly approaches:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fantasy Outlook
Starting in the backfield, RB2 Rachaad White emerged as a leading fantasy contributor in Irving’s Week 5 absence. White recorded 18 carries for 71 yards from scrimmage, 41 on the ground and 30 through the air, racking up two rushing touchdowns and an RB7 finish in fantasy. His 23.1 points in PPR leagues marked a new season-high and the second-highest mark among Tampa Bay’s backfield so far this season.
White should continue a promising streak of production should Irving miss his second consecutive game, as the backup running back is likely to see the majority of the workload in the backfield once again.
In the pass game, Emeka Egbuka’s fantasy stock will jump slightly in Week 6, should Evans and Godwin both miss Sunday’s game. Egbuka is entering the week ranked as WR3 in fantasy, coming off a 31.3-point performance versus Seattle in Week 5.
He projects to continue a significant streak of fantasy production versus an inconsistent 49ers secondary. So far this season, he’s eclipsed 20.0 points in three of the team’s five games and has yet to dip below 12.0 points, providing consistent high-end production.
Baker Mayfield’s stock could take a hit with just one of his three leading receivers, but his volume in Tampa’s pass-heavy scheme should uphold optimism among the quarterback’s fantasy owners.