Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Romeo Doubs Vs. Chris Godwin
Welcome to this week’s wide receiver Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision!
In this Week 6 article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy managers should be starting Romeo Doubs against the Cincinnati Bengals or Chris Godwin against the San Francisco 49ers. Doubs is coming off arguably the best game of his career, while Godwin has had a slow ramp-up to the season as he comes back from a major injury. With the two players seemingly on different trajectories, this decision isn’t as cut-and-dry as it initially might seem to be.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 6 wide receiver projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Romeo Doubs vs. Chris Godwin this week.
WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
Ranked as our WR37 this week, Romeo Doubs has always been a frustrating fantasy player in that he’s the Packers top receiver on paper who has never really translated into fantasy success. However, after starting the season with performances as WR39, WR33, and WR75, Doubs put up a WR3 performance in his last game with six catches for 58 yards and three touchdowns.
With injuries affecting the Packers wide receiving room, Doubs has been on the field for ~90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps over their last two games and has seen his targets go from four in Week 1 to eight in Week 4 (which was the Packers’ last game as they had a bye last week).
Doubs and the Packers will face a Bengals team that has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season while allowing the third-most receiving yards to opposing offenses. Needless to say, this is a plus matchup.
The Packers are averaging the ninth-most points per game this season and the 11th-most passing yards per game, so Doubs should again be the main guy (albeit in a relatively crowded room) in a relatively high-powered offense this week. One thing to keep an eye on for this weekend is whether or not Christian Watson will suit up as he attempts to come back from a knee injury.
WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin comes in at WR34 in Matt Brandon’s Week 6 wide receiver rankings. In Godwin's first two games since returning from injury, he has come in as WR65 and WR69 in PPR leagues, respectively.
While the results of two games aren’t exactly promising, it’s also worth noting that Godwin has been on the field for more than 75% of the Bucs’ offensive snaps in both games. He’s also averaged seven targets per game in those two games.
Godwin will face a 49ers team this week that has allowed 32.1 fantasy points per game (PPR) to opposing receivers, which comes in as 12th-best in the league so the matchup here is more or less neutral.
With the Bucs currently seventh in the league in scoring at 27 points per game and sixth in the league in passing yards per game, Godwin resides in a very fantasy-friendly offense – even if he’s fallen to second in the receiving pecking order behind Emeka Egbuka.
The Verdict
I originally sat down ready to declare this an easy decision for Doubs, but I think there’s a little bit of fool’s gold there if we take some importance off his three-touchdown performance last week. Maybe Matt Brandon was onto something when he ranked these two so close!
While I think Matt will probably be right in that these two will end up within five spots of each other in terms of Week 6 fantasy production, I’m still going to lock in Doubs here as I can’t bring myself to take the leap of faith on Godwin until I see him actually do it on the field.
I’m locking in Romeo Doubs over Chris Godwin for Week 6.