Fantasy Football Impact: CeeDee Lamb Exits Cowboys Game With High-Ankle Injury
What appeared to be a healthy NFL Sunday has become one of large concern for many fantasy football managers. This comes from a play in the first quarter that saw CeeDee Lamb twist his ankle in quite nasty fashion. Luckily, Lamb appears to have been walking on the sideline, so that would rule out any fractures, but he is definitely hurt. Lamb just tried to return into the game a series later, but he could not go. Early analysis suggest a high-ankle sprain, but testing will be further done to nail down the diagnosis.
Fantasy Football Impact
Any time a premier wide receiver goes out, it is of major concern. Lamb is among the best receivers in the NFL, and that of major target share. Consistently commanding a 30-35% target share, his targets will have to be spread around. This creates a major fantasy boost to George Pickens. As far as you should be concerned, Pickens very well may become high-end WR2, low-end WR1 status. If you own him, you may have short-term gold on your hands.
Another beneficiary here will be Jake Ferguson. He is the clear-cut third target on this team, and now he comes the number two. Ferguson immediately is a top-seven tight end in fantasy, with top-three upside.
I would doubt that Kavonte Turpin and Jalen Tolbert have much value, but we will keep an eye on them, especially if Lamb misses extended time.
To be exact, Lamb has been working with a 28% target share this season. I would expect that Dak Prescott may throw a little less, but not a whole ton. He has 42.5 passes attempts per game, and if it lowers, it should not dip below 35 throws per game, if that. This makes for 10-12 targets per game to be cut up.
Pickens has a 16% target share right now. I would expect him to now reach closer to 25%. Ferguson has a 21% target share, and I would expect him to also be around 25-30%. Clearly, the value is a lot for the top two weapons behind Lamb.
Early medical reports suggest that Lamb has a high-ankle sprain. This is likely a strong diagnosis as the only other option would be a fracture. Of course, if this was a fracture, he would have never been able to even walk, let alone try to run a route. Timeframe on this injury varies by the severity, so this will have to be taken day-by-day. The assumption would be to see Lamb out at least one week, with a longshot chance of not missing anytime. At the most, he could miss a month. We will know for sure over the next 24-48 hours.
In the short-term, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson are must-start fantasy options in Week 4, and potentially could be sell-high candidates.