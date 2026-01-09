Omarion Hampton & Ricky Pearsall Among Key Players on Wild Card Round Injury Report

Season-long fantasy football leagues are done, but we still have plenty of ways to get our fantasy football fix during the NFL Playoffs. We have both playoff leagues and DFS tournaments to focus on. However, before you set any lineups this week, you'll need to know all the latest injury updates for this week. This is the fantasy football injury report for the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Wild Card Round Quarterback Injury Report

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers

We don't usually talk about backup quarterbacks here, but this one could be relevant. Willis is questionable for this weekend's game with both shoulder and hamstring injuries. With Jordan Love struggling with injuries this season and making his return this week, if something happens and Willis isn't available, it will be Clayton Tune who is the next man up. Tune is a massive downgrade from Willis.

Wild Card Round Running Back Injury Report

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Warren has been dealing with an illness since Thursday and is listed as questionable. With the Steelers playing on Monday Night Football, we would be shocked if Warren were in any danger of actually missing this game. If he were to be limited in any way, Kenneth Gainwell would become a very interesting fantasy option this week.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Hampton got in a limited practice on Friday and is now officially listed as questionable for this weekend's game. However, he is expected to play. It's unclear if the injury will impact his usage or production. If it does, Kimani Vidal becomes an interesting DFS option.

Jawhar Jordan, Houston Texans

Jordan has not been able to practice all week due to an ankle injury and looks to be on the wrong side of questionable. If he doesn't play, Nick Chubb would suddenly gain fantasy relevance in DFS leagues.

Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills

Johnson is questionable for the Wild Card Round due to an ankle injury. This is more important to the Bills than to fantasy owners, however, if he is out, Ray Davis could become a dart-throw play in GPP tournaments.

Wild Card Round Wide Receiver Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers

Pearsall has not been able to practice all week and is considered questionable for this week. We would be surprised to see him out there and fully expect him to sit. His absence would make Kendrick Bourne a very interesting DFS option this week.

Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

Boutte was added to the injury on Thursday with a hamstring injury and is now considered questionable. That certainly raises some eyebrows. If he is unable to play, it will be tough for the Patriots, but it would add some intrigue to Pop Douglas and Kyle Williams.

Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers

Wicks was unable to clear the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for this weekend's game. This could give rookie Matthew Golden a slight boost this week.

