Jordan Love's Career Playoff Statistics Ahead of Wild Card Weekend

The Green Bay Packers take the stage on Saturday Night against their longtime rival, the Chicago Bears. We can focus on many keys to victory, but we can be sure that Jordan Love may be the most significant factor of all. No position among All-22 will affect the game more than the Quarterback. Love must play well. Today, we look at the playoff history for Love to see just how he may handle the high-pressure environment at Soldier Field.

Jordan Love's Career Playoff Statistics

Will it be magic number 27 for Jordan Love? 👀 pic.twitter.com/0JPnAjxqX7 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) January 9, 2026

In Love's NFL Career, he has (3) Playoff games under his belt. This took place between the 2023-24 season and the 2024-25 season.

2023-24 Playoffs

The Packers entered these playoffs in the same position that they enter them now — as the #7 Seed. This game offered a high-scoring affair down in Dallas against the Cowboys. Love made his playoff debut in this game, going 16-21 for 271 Yards and 3 Touchdowns. This was about as efficient that you can get.

In fact, in this game, the Packers got out to an early 27-0 lead. The 48-32 final score told a different story of this game.

The Packers would continue their run by heading to face the #1 Seeded San Francisco 49ers. This would surely be a tall task, and a recurring playoff rematch. Historically, the Packers have failed to beat the 49ers in the Playoffs.

Love played this game in a much different fashion. He went 21-34 with 194 Yards for 2 Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions, and 1 Fumble (Not Lost). The Packers tried to keep their defense in this game, but they would fall 24-21. The task was too tall for the Pack.

2024-25 Playoffs

The Packers are a staple to the Playoffs. No NFL team had made the postseason all-time than the Packers (37 Times). They returned in 2024-25 as the #7 seed, once again. This put them up against the now-defending champion, Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles defense was as stout as any unit last season. That showed in this game as Love saw ghosts. He went 20-33 with 212 Yards for 0 Touchdowns and 3 Interceptions. He was not treated kindly, and the Packers lost this game 22-10.

Wild Card Weekend Matchup Outlook

Jordan Love is 4-0 against the Chicago Bears when he finishes the game



Protect Love, Packers Win



Zach Tom… get out there pic.twitter.com/xffXvI5cRQ — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) January 8, 2026

The Packers return as the #7 Seed for the third straight postseason. This time, they get the Chicago Bears. This matchup should favor better football for Love than what he faced last year. The Bears are 27th in the NFL versus Quarterbacks. Love found himself hurt against the Bears in their second matchup. In their first game in Green Bay, Love went 17-25 with 234 Yards for 3 Touchdowns and 1 Interception.

We find this Saturday Night affair to favor good play for Love. The Bears struggle in coverage while the Packers the FPI 4th Best Offense in the NFL.

While Love has differing playoff outputs, we can expect normal output from him. He does not show to handle poorly, or excel greatly against the pressure of the moment. Simply, good defense have made him struggle while bad ones have helped him thrive. Love is a very great DFS Start, over all.

