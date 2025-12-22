Packers QB Jordan Love's Status Up In Air For Week 17 Following Concussion Vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers endured a crucial loss in a significant defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears in Week 16. Star quarterback Jordan Love sustained a concussion, forcing him out of Sunday’s game, as Green Bay’s lead quickly depleted following the loss of their starter under center.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis was thrust into action, but was unable to lead the Packers to a win while dealing with a shoulder injury. The loss could cost Green Bay the NFC North title, as Chicago takes a commanding divisional lead. As the team gears up for a must-win Week 17 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, the offense could be without Love in one of the season’s most important games.

Love is set to enter concussion protocol on Monday and will look to navigate the process in time to safely return for Green Bay’s Week 17 clash against Baltimore. The fifth-year signal-caller has led the Packers to a 9-5-1 record on the season thus far, completing 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions.

In fantasy football, his absence could be a crucial loss for fantasy football lineups looking to clinch victories in championship week. Love has offered valuable fantasy production for much of the season, entering Week 17 ranked as QB13, averaging 16.1 points per week. The quarterback was in the midst of one of his better fantasy stretches of the season, averaging 17.4 points over his previous five games leading up to Sunday’s loss.

His injury isn’t the only issue that will be monitored among the quarterback room ahead of Week 17, though, as Willis’ status also remains up in the air coming into the week. Here’s how injuries could derail the Packers in Week 17:

Injuries to Jordan Love, Malik Willis Could Hamper Packers Offense In Week 17

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Willis could miss Saturday’s game due to a shoulder injury. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed the backup signal-caller is dealing with a serious issue in his throwing shoulder after taking a shot during a sack late in Sunday’s loss.

Willis entered the game in wake of Love’s absence, completing nine of his 11 pass attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown, adding 10 carries for 44 yards on the ground. The fourth-year quarterback will be monitored during the week, but his absence could raise real concern if Love’s progress in concussion protocol is thrown off schedule at any point during the week.

Josh Jacobs and Jayden Reed are the team’s designated emergency quarterbacks, though the team would likely seek outside help ahead of Week 17. Green Bay’s offense could endure its share of struggles should both of its quarterbacks miss Sunday’s game, which could elevate the stock of the backfield tandem of Josh Jacobs and Emmanuel Wilson.

The run game could emerge as the dominant unit among the Packers offense in a crucial matchup against the Ravens on Saturday.

