Championship Week Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups Featuring Raheim Sanders & Emanuel Wilson

Week 16 is behind us, and it's time to prepare for our fantasy football championship. That starts with our waiver wire. Here, we are going to focus on the running backs. There have been a handful of late-season injuries to the position that fantasy owners are going to have to navigate. These are the top running back waiver wire pickups for Week 17.

Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals

Carter was the clear RB1 in Arizona in Week 16, with Bam Knight now on injured reserve. He carried the ball 11 times and saw two targets. Emari Demercado carried the ball five times and saw one target, but it was Corey Kiner who was second on the team with six carries. In Week 17, the Cardinals have the best possible matchup for running backs against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Raheim Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders (35) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Quinshon Judkins' season came to an end in Week 16 due to a gruesome leg injury. With Dylan Sampson also banged up and Jerome Ford also on injured reserve, Sanders is the next man up. He led the team with 11 carries after Judkins went down on Sunday. We are projecting him to be the starter in Week 17 in a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

It was Stevenson and not TreVeyon Henderson who led the Patriots in carries in their Sunday Night Football victory. He carried the ball eight times and was targeted three times, which he turned into 78 total yards and a touchdown. Henderson carried the ball five times and was targeted just once, which he turned into just 11 total yards. The Pats have a great matchup against the New York Jets in Week 17, who have had one of the worst rush defenses in the league since trading Quinnen Williams. Stevenson will be risky, but he also has proven to have upside and volume.

Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Rodriguez was back this week and immediately stepped right in as the RB1 despite Jacory Croskey-Merritt's big game in Week 15 against the New York Giants. He carried the ball 15 times for 63 yards and a touchdown. JCM carried the ball just eight times for 25 yards and a touchdown. The Commanders have an above-average matchup next week against the Dallas Cowboys defense, which is much improved, but still shouldn't scare anyone.

Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs clearly isn't healthy, and Wilson was their best running back in Week 16 and saw the most carries. Wilson carried the ball 14 times for 82 yards at 5.9 yards per carry, and Jacobs rushed 12 times for 36 yards. We did not see Jacobs late in the game, and it makes sense to be concerned about his workload in Week 17. If you own Jacobs or are playing against Jacobs, Wilson is a must-add; if not, he's still a worthwhile pickup.

