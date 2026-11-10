Patrick Mahomes Injury Update Raises Potential Fantasy Sleeper for Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from a two-game skid with a win over the New York Jets in Week 9. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed out in the dominant 35-12 victory, but suffered an elbow injury that has raised concerns over his availability heading into Week 10.

He managed to finish the game despite the injury, but underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Further tests revealed that Mahomes avoided major injury, though he's considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that the two-time MVP was dealing with soreness in his elbow on Monday, though he's yet to be ruled out for Week 10.

He completed 23 of his 31 pass attempts for 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. His fantasy production was hampered by two fumbles during the game, though Mahomes still managed to tally a respectable 16.5 points, good for a QB12 finish in Week 9.

If Mahomes is unable to suit up in Week 10, though, the Chiefs' offense could present a fantasy sleeper at the quarterback spot:

Justin Fields Presents Enticing Week 10 Fantasy Outlook With Start

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Justin Fields warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Mahomes were to miss the Chiefs' Week 10 matchup against the Falcons, veteran signal-caller Justin Fields will take over under center. Fields obviously doesn't present the same fantasy ceiling to that of Mahomes, but he presents notable fantasy outlook in a favorable matchup.

Atlanta is entering Week 10 ranked 20th in pass defense and 18th in run defense, presenting an ideal matchup for the backup to take over at quarterback. Though he's not the passer Mahomes is, Fields does offer far superior rushing upside, elevating his ceiling should he get the nod.

He suited up in nine games for the Jets a season ago, completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,259 passing yards and seven touchdowns with an interception. As a rusher, he totaled 383 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He notched five top-12 finishes among quarterbacks last year, and could replicate such production with a start in Week 10.

Chiefs' Run Game to Face Expanded Volume if Mahomes is Ruled Out

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker III bounced back in a big way following a quiet Week 8 performance. He tallied 143 yards from scrimmage over 22 touches, hauling in four catches in the passing game. Walker recorded 36.3 fantasy points in PPR, notching his first RB1 finish of the season during the win over New York.

If Mahomes is unable to suit up against the Falcons, fantasy managers should expect Kansas City's offense to lean on Walker and the ground game with vastly expanded volume. Walker has notched top-3 running back finishes in three of his four games with 20-plus carries, an encouraging trend for his fantasy managers heading into Week 10.

Read More Fantasy on SI News