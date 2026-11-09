Chiefs Receive Promising Injury News About Patrick Mahomes With Andy Reid’s Latest Update

While the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get back into the win column yesterday against the Jets, several key players went down with injuries. The most concerning was undoubtedly the one suffered by Patrick Mahomes.

On a dropback in the second quarter, Mahomes got tangled up awkwardly with Jets rookie David Bailey, resulting in a strip sack that NY recovered. After the play, the Chiefs' superstar signal-caller was in considerable pain, limping off the field as he favored his right arm.

Although Mahomes returned to the game without missing a single offensive snap, he spent much of the afternoon in game-manager mode with Kansas City winning comfortably. There were still questions about whether he'd miss any time once the adrenaline wore off.



Head coach Andy Reid referred to the injury as one in the "elbow region" following the victory, though he was unable to provide a definitive diagnosis. Today, Chiefs fans received much more clarity regarding the situation during Reid's press conference.

"Patrick, he's really day-to-day right now. It was more positive news than negative news on Patrick," Reid told the media on Monday. "It looks like it's just a matter of some rehabbing in there and getting rid of some of the soreness. We'll just see where it goes from there, but he's in good spirits today. I have seen him today, so he's in good spirits."

Patrick Mahomes comes off the field in pain with an apparent injury to his throwing arm following a turnover pic.twitter.com/5fsqKGPaFz — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 8, 2026

Mahomes underwent a subsequent MRI scan yesterday, which thankfully revealed no structural ligament damage. That aligns with Reid calling him "day-to-day" for the time being.

Even if the three-time Super Bowl champion feels lingering effects from the elbow ailment, it sounds like he plans to suit up next Sunday versus the Falcons regardless. He echoed that sentiment when he spoke to reporters after the victory.



"If I'm able to play, I'm going to play," Mahomes confirmed. "That's part of the game, that's part of playing. It scares you in moments where you get some pains in certain areas of your body. Obviously, it didn't feel great, but I was able to kind of get it worked on a little bit, especially at halftime, and then was able to go out there and play the rest of the game."

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as the New York Jets applies pressure during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs are obviously going to remain cautious with Mahomes considering he's less than a year removed from a major knee injury, but it appears they avoided the worst-case scenario with yesterday's brief scare.



"We'll see where he's at [Wednesday]," Reid later added. "He feels pretty good today. He's sore, but I'm glad we're not practicing today."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.