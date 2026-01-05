Playoff Fantasy Football Injury Report: Justin Herbert, Ricky Pearsall Loom Large

Win and you advance, lose and you go find a beach. For all 14 teams, the margarita's can wait, they want to win. However, it is not that simple. You must game plan, you must show up, you must execute, and, most importantly, you must be healthy. Many players do find themselves on the injury report leading into Wild Card Weekend, and this will be your early update of it.

QUARTERBACKS

Jordan Love (Concussion)

Love did manage to clear concussion protocol ahead of Week 18. In expected fashion, he did not start as the Packers had locked up the 7 seed. Love will start against the Bears this weekend.

Josh Allen (Foot)

The active status of Allen in Week 18 went a long way. Not only was he active, but he really did not have to be. The fact that Allen played showed that he is healthy and will be a full-go in Jacksonville.

Justin Herbert (Hand)

Herbert has dealt with a hand injury for weeks. However, the Chargers benched him in Week 18 for rest more than injury. He will be back this week, and the non-throwing hand injury should not affect him.

RUNNING BACKS

Josh Jacobs (Knee/Ankle)

Jacobs was specifically listed as a "healthy scratch" in Week 18. The injuries have lingered on for quite some time, but Jacobs has battled through and will play this Saturday. He may not be 100%, but he should be at least 90%.

All other running backs appear healthy, but we will monitor any new updates as the week goes on.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams (Hamstring)

Davante Adams will finish the NFL season as the leading receiver in touchdowns with (14) with the next closest at (11) despite missing the last 3 games, he is also the first player in NFL History to lead the NFL in TD’s for three different franchises (Packers, Raiders, Rams) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0KaGZtjx1G — Rams Tapes 🇵🇷 (@RamsTapes) January 5, 2026

He has sat out the past couple games, but Adams has reiterated that he feels great and he will return to play this week.

Dontayvion Wicks (Concussion)

He is a lower impact than most, but impactful, nonetheless. Wicks awaits clearance from concussion protocol.

Rome Odunze (Foot)

This injury has been more serious that initially stated. Odunze has not played in many weeks. He will aim to play this week, but if he does, he will very unlikely be a full-go.

Ricky Pearsall (Knee)

#49ers Ricky Pearsall re-aggravated his PCL injury last week, per Kyle Shanahan pic.twitter.com/sIhJ5yczqO — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 5, 2026

Pearsall had reaggravated his PCL injury in Week 17, causing his inactive status in Week 18. He will be a 50/50 shot to play in the Wild Card Round. This will drastically affect the offensive target shares, so stay tuned into any further updates.

TIGHT ENDS

Dalton Kincaid (Knee)

Kincaid has been on and off the injury report for much of the season. He did return to action in Week 18, which was a great sign. Though concern always remains, he should play in the Wild Card Round.

George Kittle (Ankle)

He is a real-life Superman. Kittle was expected by many to sit out Week 18 but, sure enough, he was active. It seems like Kittle had no setbacks in Week 18, so he should be good to take on Philadelphia.

Dallas Goedert (Knee)

It seems like Goedert should be good to go for Sunday. Though injured, it was precautionary to keep him out.

