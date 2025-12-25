Cowboys RB Javonte Williams' injury spoils Christmas for fantasy football owners

The Dallas Cowboys were rolling early against the Washington Commanders, with the offense finding the endzone on its first three possessions to start the Christmas Day game on Netflix.

Unfortunately, one important piece of the offense vanished after scoring a touchdown, and he has not been seen since.

Cowboys star running back Javonte Williams scored a touchdown midway through the second quarter before exiting the game with an apparent shoulder injury.

MORE: Ultimate Christmas wishlist for Dallas Cowboys fans

According to reports, Williams is questionable to return.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

It's an unfortunate development for the offense, but considering Williams was banged up coming into the week, it is for the best that the team takes a conservative approach with his health moving forward.

At the time of his injury, Williams had rushed 13 times for 54 yards and a score.

MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 17 vs Commanders

While it is disappointing for the Cowboys offense which had momentum, no one has been more frustrated than fantasy football owners who are counting on Williams in their championship games.

There was an outcry from fantasy owners on social media after Williams disappeared in the first half.

Javonte Williams ghost injury in the fantasy championship pic.twitter.com/00F33DaPVh — OTL (@otl_ff) December 25, 2025

MORE: Emmitt Smith voices faith in Dallas Cowboys future during Netflix Christmas game

Javonte Williams phantom injury to lose me the fantasy chip pic.twitter.com/xmNY60LfSK — Chip ⚡️ (@boltingrn) December 25, 2025

"Don’t ask me what time I’m coming," another fan joked referencing Christmas dinner. "I’m Javonte Williams I ain’t showing up."

MORE: Cowboys' Dak Prescott adds to franchise record book against Commanders

Then, some pointed to player prop bets, where the over/under for total carries for Williams was set at 16.5 rushing attempts, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Javonte Williams mysteriously hurt, that class action lawsuit vs FanDuel bouta hit like them stimulus checks pic.twitter.com/Q4i0d0YVDd — FryerJFlo (@Jose_Kevo) December 25, 2025

Whatever the situation may be, let's hope that the Cowboys provide an update on Williams' status sooner rather than later, and that it is nothing too serious.

Cowboys' final Week 17 injury report rules out 5 players for Christmas

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Week 17 expert pick roundup

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for their jobs next season entering Week 17

Cowboys' defense has no excuse to fail Christmas test after Commanders QB change

New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas