Puka Nacua’s Injury Opens the Door for Two Rams Sleepers in Week 7
Last week, we saw Puka Nacua go down with an ankle injury and had to be helped back to the locker room. He tried to return in the second half, but clearly wasn't healthy enough to go. Nacua finished with just two catches for 28 yards on three targets, which was by far the worst game of the season for obvious reasons. While he has not yet been ruled out for Week 7, things are not trending in the right direction for the Los Angeles Rams' Sunday morning matchup in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Nacua is currently listed as questionable and has not been able to practice at all this week. We can't just assume that he won't play, but we wouldn't be surprised if he is officially ruled out as early as Thursday afternoon. It would be a shock if they rushed him back, risking further injury. Especially considering his lengthy injury history dating back to his college days. His absence would cause massive changes for the Rams' offense.
Fantasy Football Impact of Potential Puka Nacua Absence
QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Losing Nacua is obviously a bad thing for his quarterback. No receiver has seen a higher usage rate this season than Nacua. However, despite losing his star receiver, Stafford is still projected for the most passing yards this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, which has his passing yards line set at 260+ (+107). This does make some sense. He will still have Davante Adams to throw the ball to, and he has a solid matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Adams led the team with nine targets last week, and it's hard to imagine that the absence of Nacua doesn't lead to a significant uptick in opportunities for Adams. He's now the clear and distant WR1 for the Rams, and Nacua is vacating 12.4 targets per game (excluding Week 6). Adam's season high for targets is 13. We wouldn't be surprised to see him top that number this week.
WR Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams
Whittington is projected to be the WR2 in Los Angeles with Nacua sidelined. Last week, he saw four targets, which was more than any wide receiver other than Adams. However, while he does bring some upside, he is also a very risky option. We view him as more of a high-upside DFS dart throw than someone you want to plug into your starting lineup in a season-long league this week. With that said, if you are desperate, he may not be the worst option in deeper leagues.
TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
After being essentially useless all season, Higbee finished as the Rams' leading receiver last week, catching all four of his targets for 40 yards and a touchdown. This isn't necessarily something we are banking on happening again this week; however, it is worth mentioning. If you are scrambling to find a tight end, there is a chance that Higbee is a serviceable option with Nacua out.