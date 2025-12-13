Brady Cook Feels Like Last Man Standing for New York Jets

Things looked different at first in Week 1 for the New York Jets. New York scored over 30 points against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that was believed to be one of the five or ten best in the NFL. Naturally, little has gone right since as the Jets season has gone far off the rails.

So, now, Brady Cook will make his first career start against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cook saw extended action on Sunday after more Jets injuries. With Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields out, the quarterback duties fall on Cook.

Brady Cook Fantasy Impact On Other Jets

The rookie completed 14 of 30 passes against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.. Cook saw the game get away from him as he threw two interceptions and fumbled twice. The Jets offense managed a mere 207 yards and three overall turnovers. Miami looked like a playoff team while the Jets resembled a high school team.

The New York Jets' Brady Cook is going from undrafted rookie to NFL starting quarterback this week, a rare opportunity for players who were never selected in the draft. https://t.co/kpu1M0FVFR — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) December 13, 2025

Yes, it is rare for a player to get this kind of chance undrafted. At this point, the New York Jets are basically reduced to this. Unfortunately, it does not help fantasy football teams. Cook should fare a little better on Sunday now that he has some command of the offense.

However, players like Breece Hall are going to again feel the pinch. As it was, Garrett Wilson has not had his 21-day practice window opened. More than likely, Wilson will not play another down this season. Hall had three 100+ yard rushing games during the first two months of 2025. Since then, his yards per carry has dropped and his workload too.

Another caveat for Hall is that Jacksonville allows a meager 82.9 yards per game against the run. That tops the entire NFL. The Jets' offensive line is not what one would call a top unit. Cook was sacked six times last week which gave New York a double digit sack rate on the season (11.27%).

We were about to write a couple days ago on how Mason Taylor could be in a good spot and naturally, he is not playing Sunday either. That is due to a neck injury. Taylor had caught five passes against Miami for 51 yards last Sunday. Hall is literally on his own island with no real starting caliber talent surrounding him.

Other Streaming Options For Jets Players

This is probably the route to go. Even Nick Folk has less value now with an offense that just cannot muster points or even many field goal opportunities. Folk has had one plus projection game since November 9th. Like we mentioned, Hall is averaging barely 3.5 yards per carry since then. We can go down the line with what is left of the Jets' fantasy relevant talent.

New York football is collapsing again. The Giants and Jets both hit new lows at MetLife, with coaching chaos, QB injuries, and another losing Jets season. Full breakdown from @mnethercott_ ⬇️🏈https://t.co/ghqsO7k9HN — Subway Sports Network (@SubwaySportsNet) November 25, 2025

There are always these streaming options in place of Breece Hall for example. It is like okay what do we do? This is what to do. Theo Johnson can be subbed in for Taylor if he is available. No other Jets players aside from Hall are fantasy viable for Week 15. John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell combined for just five catches on 14 targets last week versus Miami.

Again, Brady Cook is not being put in the best fantasy position to even provide usefulness. It is far from all his fault. That is why we designated the Jets as a M*A*S*H* unit. This is a nice way of saying do not go near them.

Fantasy On SI News: