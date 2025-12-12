Jets Undrafted Rookie QB to Make First Career Start vs. Jaguars
Brady Cook is going to start at quarterback for the Jets when they take on the Jaguars on Sunday. Cook, an undrafted rookie, was signed to the active roster last week and made his NFL debut when Tyrod Taylor injured his groin in a blowout loss to the Dolphins.
Cook completed 14 of 30 pass attempts for 163 yards and threw two interceptions. Cook did finish with more completions and passing yards than Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, but watched as the Jets defense gave up 239 yards on the ground. He also fumbled twice, but both were recovered by New York.
Cook played college football at Missouri and was twice named the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year, which is something only Tim Tebow and lineman Barrett Jones had previously done.
Cook started 38 games in his last three years at Missouri with the Tigers going 26–12 in those games. The Jets are currently 3–10 this season and it’s unclear which veteran quarterback will act as Cook's backup this weekend as both Taylor and Fields are dealing with injuries and the Jets did not bring in any other quarterbacks this week.
When Cook does start, it will be almost 50 years to the day since the Jets last started an undrafted rookie at quarterback. On Dec. 15, 1975, J.J. Jones started in place of an injured Joe Namath. He completed one pass and threw one interception before he was replaced by Namath. The Jets also entered that game with three wins on the season.
The more things change, the more the Jets stay the same.