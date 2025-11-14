Kyler Murray Future Growing More Dim in Arizona
Yes, we have talked about Kyler Murray a few times here over the past week or two at Fantasy On Si. Naturally, Murray became one of the most dropped players once the IR news came across the wire. The quarterbacks did not even average 200 yards per start and has not played since an October 5th loss to the Tennessee Titans. Arizona squandered a 21-6 halftime lead in that game.
Despite a few attempts to return, it became more and more apparent that Murray's mid-foot sprain was not improving. Worse, the move to place the starter on Injured Reserve allowed Jacoby Brissett to take over. A healthy signal-caller was the best option for Arizona and Murray needs to get back to 100%.
One has to wonder if this was the endgame all along. When it was revealed that Murray and his team consulted with Jonathan Gannon, the red flags went up high. Yes, this looks more and more like an eventual out. Arizona is on the hook for three more years with an annual salary of $46.1 million.
The unique clause in his extension was the mandatory film study err homework. Yes, Murray must spend four hours a week watching film. Is he really doing this? If anything, his fantasy impact has regressed. While he has maintained his two to one touchdown to interception ratio, the yards are again a huge problem.
Maybe Murray arguably benefits by not playing with the lineup projected for the Cardinals. Again, the earliest the quarterback can return is Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. Some fantasy football playoffs begin by then. The Rams have one of the best defenses in football. It is not an ideal matchup. Atlanta and Houston have pretty stout passing defenses (typically Atlanta).
Cincinnati in Week 17 presents the only plus potential game for Murray. That would be most leagues' playoff finale. Could anyone wait until then to get one big performance? After all, Murray had one of the worst second halves of the 2025 season in that Tennessee game.
Furthermore, it is not like the Arizona Cardinals will make the playoffs. At 3-6, it would take a miraculous run. Again, Murray will not be part of most of this run. Now, a December 7th return again is not guaranteed. Remember the words, he must be 100% was repeated time and time again.
What Might Happen Come December
It appears like Murray could be given a softer landing spot. There is a growing possibility that if the quarterback returns this season, it might be December 21st at home against Atlanta or maybe December 28th at Cincinnati. Week 15 against Houston is possible but questionable at this time. No one should be optimistic that Murray will return to help fantasy football teams.
That is the reality and 2025 is very much in jeopardy for Murray. One hopes for better news but so far, that has not come. Arizona seems content with moving on for now and fantasy owners appear to as well.