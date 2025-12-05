Lamar Jackson Misses Practice on Thursday for Baltimore

So, Lamar Jackson did not practice on Thursday afternoon. It is no secret that the Baltimore quarterback has been less than 100%. Several ailments including an ankle issue have impacted his ability and mobility.

Baltimore Ravens prepare for pivotal Steelers game with Lamar Jackson missing Thursday's practice due to ongoing ankle issues. Team emphasizes ball security after costly turnovers against Cincinnati.https://t.co/8TBIyEte8i — WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) December 5, 2025

Jackson had previously dealt with toe and knee injuries. Also, he missed three weeks with a significant hamstring injury. This has become more and more of a recurrence with the quarterback. Jackson has now missed at least one practice for four consecutive weeks. Baltimore is. 5-4 with the All-Pro and 1-2 without.

Sunday looms large by the meeting with Pittsburgh as far as the AFC North. Both teams are 6-6 and seeking a way into the playoffs. Baltimore stands a much better chance of winning this game with Jackson compared to without.

The Fantasy Football Concerns With Lamar Jackson

Red flags keep rising here. Keep in mind that Jackson had a long week of rest following last Thursday night's 32-14 loss to Cincinnati. The quarterback looked banged up then. Maybe, the ankle was worse than previously anticipated.

If for some reason, Jackson does not practice at all on Friday, then the concern will become even more pronounced. There is a prospect of Tyler Huntley playing in a meaningful game. Hey, it is better than Cooper Rush. That Rush experiment was an unmitigated disaster.

Jackson's previous four games have been far from good. He has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and four fumbles. Ball safety was emphasized heavily in the practice the quarterback missed on Thursday.

Pittsburgh's defense gives up its share of yards but hits hard and gets after the quarterback. If Jackson is limited in any way, that spells trouble. He is not the same signal-caller right now compared to earlier in the season. We have not seen the form from the first three weeks. Clearly, something has been broken since that Miami return.

Will He Or Won't He Play?

That is the next question. Again, there is this curious question of is Jackson just getting extra rest. Hey, that is possible. We have been down this road several times before with the quarterback. If Jackson is not seen tomorrow, he is probably a game time decision at best on Sunday and out at worst.

Right now, offensive coordinator Todd Monken addressed the media by saying he expects Jackson to play on Sunday. Inevitably, the next question is how effective will Jackson be?

Lamar Jackson Fantasy Impacts

Surely, Jackson cannot keep making mistakes. Pittsburgh is a team that loves to cause turnovers and sacks. The Steelers have created 12 turnovers over the past five games. Again any limitation hurts Jackson's fantasy football value.

Jackson has even ended up on our fantasy losers list in the last month. There has been little to cause optimism so if the quarterback plays as some expect, some will remain hesitant to roster him. Jackson has only topped 250 yards once in 2025, has not thrown mulitple touchdowns since the Miami game, and looks nothing like the Pro Bowl quarterback we are used to seeing.

Stay tuned as this story unfolds as this expects to have a few more twists and turns between now and Sunday.

Fantasy On SI News: