Joe Burrow Now Will Not Go Against New England
The agony and ecstasy of Joe Burrow this week is enough to test the patience of any fan or fantasy football player. Updates have come fast and furious but the actual progress is more of a snail's pace going backwards. He is taking starter's reps, talking to media, etc. Everyone wants to know the simple question. When is he going to play? Will it be this weekend or Thanksgiving?
Burrow Was Questionable
So, normally when a coach says this, it means the player is around 50-50 on playing. First and foremost, the quarterback would have to be activated. With a 1pm game on Sunday, the latest this can happen is 4pm ET on Saturday. That is less than 24 hours away. Even being activated does not mean he will play.
It has been a strange road and a quicker recovery than expected for Burrow. Again, we have talked about this many times and many ways. The scenarios are still several and yet this has been one for the ages in terms of recovery.
Burrow was supposed to be out well into December and not return till just before Christmas. We are nearing a potential of seeing him before Thanksgiving. This is far from guaranteed but it is close.
It is something that the quarterback is the only player on the list that is not doubtful or out. Doubtful might as well be out by the way. The frustration is tangible as Burrow is an upgrade over Joe Flacco. For as good as Flacco as played, he is almost 41 years old.
Fantasy Impacts Of The Burrow Decision
Quite a few people in leagues have Burrow comfortably stashed away. No one could have expected this possibility. People would be shocked that the quarterback is avaiable in 20% of ESPN leagues. The fact that he is double digits available anywhere still seems crazy. Yet, here we are.
This week has moved betting lines, tested the sanity and patience of everyone, and most importantly kept fantasy football players in agony. One wants to scream out just make the decision already. Naturally, that would be too easy.
Burrow appears ready from what has been seen. Unfortunately, the problem is game action is always a different animal. Even in "The Jungle", the adrenaline and crowd may only get the quarterback so far. However, the Patriots defense is one that can give up yards at times. See the first two weeks and then two weeks ago against Tampa Bay.
I mean, Burrow moved a betting line by himself.
So What If He Does Not Play Sunday?
If Burrow ultimately does not go on Sunday, Thursday seems logical against Baltimore. Then again, some might debate that the Bengals might hold him out a little longer. No one is truly sure and there lies the problem.
We wish there were easy answers here but when the coach and team give us more pause and questions, one can only speculate so much. Hopefully, Saturday afternoon offers some temporary clarity.
UPDATE: Burrow is OUT
Apologies about tacking this on at the end, but the Cincinnati Bengals and Zac Brown made the call.
Joe Flacco will start and yes he is 100% to play against the New England Patriots. Expect some betting lines and fantasy projections to move accordingly.