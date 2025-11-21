When Bengals Need to Decide Whether Joe Burrow Plays vs. Patriots
Joe Burrow’s return to the gridiron appears to be imminent, but there is no guarantee that it happens this Sunday, when the Bengals take on the AFC-leading Patriots.
Burrow, who returned as a full participant at practice this week, will be listed as questionable in the upcoming Friday injury report, coach Zac Taylor said Friday. If he cannot play, veteran Joe Flacco will once again be under center against New England.
Cincinnati would obviously love to have their franchise QB back as soon as possible, though at 3–7 with playoff chances looking pretty infinitesimal, it makes sense that the team will allow Burrow as much time as possible to get back close to 100% health.
Bishop: How Turf Toe Became the Most Misunderstood Injury in Sports
When the Bengals must decide on Joe Burrow’s status for Sunday
In order for him to be able to play on Sunday against New England, Cincinnati must activate Burrow by 4 p.m. ET Saturday, just 21 hours ahead of their 1 p.m. kickoff at home.
If Burrow is activated, it does not mean he will definitely play on Sunday, Taylor told reporters on Friday.
The Bengals opened Burrow’s 21-day window to return to play on Nov. 10. His progress back from the toe injury has been ahead of schedule, and he could be activated nearly 10 days before the window closes.
Joe Burrow’s toe injury and recovery
Burrow suffered the injury in Cincinnati’s Week 2 win over the Jaguars, the severity of which ultimately required surgery that was expected to keep the quarterback out for three months. With his potential return this week, his recovery has been quicker than most anticipated.
Burrow suffered a grade 3 sprain, which indicates a complete tear of ligaments in the bottom of the foot. It is the most severe version of this injury.
Backup Jake Browning, who had been behind Burrow on the depth chart since 2023, struggled in relief of the two-time Pro Bowler. The franchise traded for veteran Joe Flacco, who was with the AFC North rival Browns, and he has stabilized the position a bit, leading the Bengals to a 33–31 midseason win against the Steelers with 342 passing yards and three touchdowns. While the offense has had other productive games, that remains the only win for Cincinnati since Burrow’s injury.
Burrow certainly elevates the franchise and is the engine behind one of the NFL’s best passing attacks when healthy, but he will not impact a defense allowing a league-worst 33.4 points per game, more than four points worse than any other franchise this season.