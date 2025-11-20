Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals Coach Won’t Say If QB Will Play Sunday vs. Patriots
Quarterback Joe Burrow took a major step in his recovery from surgery on Wednesday, practicing in full with the Bengals ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Patriots.
The signal-caller left Cincinnati’s mid-September win over the Jaguars with a toe injury and did not return. After further evaluation, he was determined to have suffered Grade 3 turf toe—an ailment that required surgery to repair.
Burrow went under the knife on Friday, Sept. 19 at Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., and was initially given a three-month recovery timeline, a prognosis that lined him up for a return against the Dolphins in Week 16.
However, the 28-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve on Nov. 10, a move that opened up his 21-day window to be activated. With him now practicing in full ahead of the Bengals' Week 12 contest against New England, could Burrow feasibly return as soon as this Sunday?
Zac Taylor was asked about the possibility Thursday morning.
Is Joe Burrow going to play on Sunday vs. the Patriots?
During an appearance on 700 WLW radio’s The Morning Show in Cincinnati on Thursday, Taylor was asked by host Thom Brennaman, point-blank, if Burrow will be playing in Week 12 vs. the Patriots.
“We don’t know yet,” the coach answered, later adding: “I'm not there yet. One day at practice isn't going to lead to that decision yet.“
Long story short? It remains a mystery whether the star quarterback will suit up for his 3–7 squad on Sunday afternoon, but it’s not a no.
At least not yet.
If Burrow can’t go, it’ll likely be Joe Flacco under center once again for Cincinnati, though he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury.
Kickoff for Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Patriots is at 1 p.m. ET from Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.