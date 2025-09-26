Jauan Jennings Still Questionable For Week 4 Against Jacksonville
Jauan Jennings owners are happy that he practiced on Friday. However, it appears the San Francisco Wide Receiver may not come back in time for Week 4 action. Jennings has two injuries but it still appears the ankle issue is more bothersome. He suffered the ankle injury Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Jennings still look limited at best.
Given that this is his first practice back, the expectation is that Jennings may be held out until next week. Remember that it is a short week as San Francisco battles the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.
Primary Fantasy Football Impact If Jennings Is Out Again
Jennings does have a greater impact than just catching passes. One could see how good the offense was in Week 2 against New Orleans. He is a vital run blocker from the receiving corps as well. One of the biggest issues San Francisco has had is running the ball with any success. Simply, their receivers have been just as guilty as the linesmen of poor blocking. Here is an update on Jennings.
San Francisco's pass catching core is a complete mess. Again, George Kittle is on injured reserve. Brandon Aiyuk (ACL recovery) is not even close and had a setback. On the bright side, Ricky Pearsall is trending toward playing in Week 4. That is one bit of good news.
Also, Demarcus Robinson has looked great in practce after serving a three-game suspernsion for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Right now, the 49ers can use all or any hands on deck. That would take some of the pressure off Pearsall, who has two 100+ yard receiving games on the young season. Mac Jones and Brock Purdy have said he is one target that keeps getting open.
Yes, the earliest Kittle can return is Week 6. He is progressing well but the best thing for Kittle is time. The same could be said for Jennings at this point. The ankle still looks tender as far as route running and planting the foot. Going deep for a player Like Robinson may be a possibility as far as trending goes.
San Francisco Has Bigger Fish To Fry
The fear is that San Francisco keeps having to relay on the passing game so much because the rushing attack has been so poor. Currently, the 49ers are averaging 3.3 yards per carry (29th in the league) and have no touchdowns on the ground. It may be partly why the 49ers quarterbacks have already thrown three interceptions.
The question becomes how long can the 49ers keep this up. Christian McCaffrey is still catching balls out of the backfield great. Unfortunately, his yards after contact has been ugly. Overall, 49ers' running back rank dead last in this category.
Sadly for San Francisco, they play the game at a very high rate of speed. The 49ers need to get healthy.
One Last Note
It may be a formality but check back on Sunday to make sure Jennings is ruled out and Robinson is in. One never knows from Friday to Sunday sometimes. Fantasy football owners need to be ready to make quick decisions as always.