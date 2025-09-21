Jauan Jennings Injury Update: 49ers WR's Status Revealed for Week 3
After playing in last week's game, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings will miss the team's Week 3 contest on Sunday vs. the Cardinals, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Jennings has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the season opener, but now the receiver also has an ankle injury. Jennings was questionable heading into last week's game, too, but ended up being able to play once his shoulder scans came back clear. It's unknown how long Jennings is expected to miss with these two injuries now.
Through two games, Jennings has caught seven passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.
The 49ers have been dealing with injury woes all season so far. Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss his second straight game with toe and shoulder injuries that he suffered in Week 1. Mac Jones will get his second start in his place. Additionally, tight end George Kittle is on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury he also suffered in Week 1.