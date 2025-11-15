Brock Purdy is Back, Bucky Irving is Out, Plus Every Injury for Week 11 That Fantasy Football Players Need to Know
It's Week 11, and football Sunday kicks off tomorrow. Before we get there, you need to know all the latest injury updates that could impact your fantasy football team this week. This is our fantasy football injury report for Week 11.
Week 11 Quarterbacks Injury Report
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy is finally set to return and start this week. He is believed to be fully recovered from his toe injury. This is a lateral move for the weapons in San Francisco.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Dart was not able to clear the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Week 11. Jameis Winston will get the start on Sunday. The hope is that Dart will be able to return in Week 12. Winston could actually help the Giants' pass-catchers even if he doesn't actually help the team win.
CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
Stroud has been ruled out for another game due to still having concussion symptoms. Davis Mills will get another start in Week 11. While Stroud isn't particularly good, this is still a downgrade for all the weapons in Houston.
Week 11 Running Backs Injury Report
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Irving will miss another game due to his foot and shoulder injuries. The backfield will once again be split between Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Dobbins has not been able to practice this week due to a foot injury and is not expected to play this week. RJ Harvey is expected to lead the backfield.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Pacheco is still nursing a knee injury and is not expected to play in Week 11. Kareem Hunt will likely lead the Chiefs' backfield.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Benson is not expected to return this week. Bam Knight is also listed as questionable and could be a game-time decision. If Knight doesn't play, Emari Demercardo and Michael Carter will split the backfield.
Week 11 Wide Receiver Injury Report
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
London looks to be on the right side of questionable for Week 11 despite being listed with both an illness and a back injury.
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Adams is dealing with an oblique injury and is considered questionable for Week 11. If he were to miss this game, it would be a big downgrade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, but it could give Puka Nacua a slight boost.
Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
BTJ is once again questionable for Week 11 due to a sprained ankle. We aren't sure if he has fantasy relevance if he plays, but his presence would take targets away from Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers.
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
Ridley is questionable with a hamstring injury in Week 11. He is shaping up to be a true game-time decision.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Golden looks to be on the right side of questionable after reportedly being close to playing in Week 10, but ultimately missing the game due to a shoulder injury.
Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Slayton has been ruled out for Week 11. This could make one of the other Giants' pass-catchers a better dart throw with Winston under center.
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Godwin has been ruled out and will miss another game this week. This makes Tez Johnson a viable fantasy option again this week.
Week 11 Tight Ends Injury Report
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
LaPorta has been ruled out for Week 11 with a back injury. Brock Wright is the next man up in Detroit at the position.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Strange will not return this week from his hip injury. His owners will have to wait at least one more game before they get him back.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Kincaid has been ruled out for Week 11 with a hamstring injury. His absence could make Dawson Knox an interesting sleeper option this week.