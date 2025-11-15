Fantasy Sports

Brock Purdy is Back, Bucky Irving is Out, Plus Every Injury for Week 11 That Fantasy Football Players Need to Know

The injury report in Week 11 is filled with questionable players that fantasy football players need to keep an eye on before the start of games.

Mark Morales-Smith

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.
September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It's Week 11, and football Sunday kicks off tomorrow. Before we get there, you need to know all the latest injury updates that could impact your fantasy football team this week. This is our fantasy football injury report for Week 11. 

Week 11 Quarterbacks Injury Report

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy is finally set to return and start this week. He is believed to be fully recovered from his toe injury. This is a lateral move for the weapons in San Francisco.  

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Dart was not able to clear the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Week 11. Jameis Winston will get the start on Sunday. The hope is that Dart will be able to return in Week 12. Winston could actually help the Giants' pass-catchers even if he doesn't actually help the team win.  

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud has been ruled out for another game due to still having concussion symptoms. Davis Mills will get another start in Week 11. While Stroud isn't particularly good, this is still a downgrade for all the weapons in Houston. 

Week 11 Running Backs Injury Report

Bucky Irving, Out Week 11
Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving will miss another game due to his foot and shoulder injuries. The backfield will once again be split between Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.

JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Dobbins has not been able to practice this week due to a foot injury and is not expected to play this week. RJ Harvey is expected to lead the backfield. 

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Pacheco is still nursing a knee injury and is not expected to play in Week 11. Kareem Hunt will likely lead the Chiefs' backfield. 

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

Benson is not expected to return this week. Bam Knight is also listed as questionable and could be a game-time decision. If Knight doesn't play, Emari Demercardo and Michael Carter will split the backfield. 

Week 11 Wide Receiver Injury Report

Drake London, NFL, Week 11
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

London looks to be on the right side of questionable for Week 11 despite being listed with both an illness and a back injury.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Adams is dealing with an oblique injury and is considered questionable for Week 11. If he were to miss this game, it would be a big downgrade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, but it could give Puka Nacua a slight boost. 

Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

BTJ is once again questionable for Week 11 due to a sprained ankle. We aren't sure if he has fantasy relevance if he plays, but his presence would take targets away from Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. 

Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Ridley is questionable with a hamstring injury in Week 11. He is shaping up to be a true game-time decision. 

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Golden looks to be on the right side of questionable after reportedly being close to playing in Week 10, but ultimately missing the game due to a shoulder injury. 

Darius Slayton, Week 11
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) reaches for the ball against New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom (26) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Slayton has been ruled out for Week 11. This could make one of the other Giants' pass-catchers a better dart throw with Winston under center.  

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin has been ruled out and will miss another game this week. This makes Tez Johnson a viable fantasy option again this week. 

Week 11 Tight Ends Injury Report

Sam LaPorta, Week 11
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a catch against Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

LaPorta has been ruled out for Week 11 with a back injury. Brock Wright is the next man up in Detroit at the position. 

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strange will not return this week from his hip injury. His owners will have to wait at least one more game before they get him back. 

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid has been ruled out for Week 11 with a hamstring injury. His absence could make Dawson Knox an interesting sleeper option this week.

More Fantasy Football Strategy for Week 11

feed

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/Injuries