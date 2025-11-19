Emeka Egbuka Leads Tightening NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Race Ahead of Week 12
As we get deeper into the season, the cream is beginning to rise to the top in the 2025 rookie class. Coming out of Week 11, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year picture is a thrilling battle. This is what our Offensive Rookie of the Year race looks like heading into Week 12.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Egbuka is still at the top of our Offensive Rookie of the Year rankings, but the gap has closed by a considerable amount. So far this season, he has caught 45 passes for 717 yards and six touchdowns. While he has slowed down over his past five games, there is also still plenty of room and opportunity for him to improve. Currently, he is the WR8 overall in fantasy football.
2. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren has had an outstanding rookie campaign and is currently the fantasy TE4 overall coming out of his bye week. The rookie quickly established himself as the focal point of the Colts' offense this season and has maintained that role all year. With 10 professional games under his belt, he has caught 50 passes for 617 yards and four total touchdowns. His team is also in the mix to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs.
3. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Dart has an advantage as a quarterback, but he also sat out last week with a concussion. We also can't guarantee that he will be suiting up in Week 12. After not starting the season as the starter in New York and now facing uncertainty surrounding his health, we can't put him any higher than our third spot. In fantasy, he is currently the QB15 overall; however, his upside makes him more valuable than that number suggests.
4. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
McMillan had a monster game in Week 11 that has likely secured his spot in this race for the remainder of the season. Last week, he caught eight passes for 130 yards and two TDs. For the season, he has totaled 54 receptions for 748 yards and four TDs. In fantasy, he is now sitting right behind Egbuka as the fantasy QB9 overall after his 33 fantasy point Week 11 explosion.
5. RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Henderson is a tough case because he did so little for so much of the season, and has now exploded over the past month. In his past two games alone, he has totaled 243 yards and five touchdowns. Those are monster numbers. For the season, he has 492 rushing yards, 165 receiving yards, and six total TDs. His hot streak has been enough to move him up to the RB19 overall spot. That, combined with Ashton Jeanty's disastrous Monday Night Football performance, was enough to bump Henderson into the No. 5 spot.