Rhamondre Stevenson Tops a Pair of Patriots Out on the Week 10 Injury Report
The Patriots have found the injury bug themselves as Rhamondre Stevenson remains out in Week 10 and Kayshon Boutte joins him. Of course, this affects the Patriots offense in notable fashion. This also may affect your Fantasy Football team. It is our job to reevaluate roster after these injuries occur, and that is exactly what I will do for you today. Here is the updated Fantasy Football outlook of the Week 10 New England Patriots.
Fantasy Football Impact
We first look to Stevenson. He was out in Week 9, so we have a sample size to work off of.
In Week 9, TreVeyon Henderson played 75% of snaps while Terrell Jennings played 25%. Good right? Not so much. Jennings ran the ball of 11 of his 17 snaps and went for 35 Yards and a Touchdown. Henderson ran the ball on 14 of his 51 snaps for 55 Yards.
Mike Vrabel really does not hand out any gifts. 2nd round draft pick? He does not care. Vrabel seemed to praise Jennings in his midweek presser and it may point to continued work for Jennings.
This is very interesting because Henderson did have better yards per carry than Jennings, but stats are not everything.
What I would expect is a split closer to 50/50, especially as Jennings is more up to speed. There will be volatility going both ways. I would not start either running back in Fantasy Football.
As for Boutte, he will be out, and that should elevate the opportunity in hand for rookie, Kyle Williams. Vrabel has stated, excitedly, that Williams will see more work coming up. I would expect just that.
As Boutte left the game last week, it resulted in a 46% snap share for Williams. In contrast, Boutte has 26% prior to injury. This could imply that Williams will have well over 60% and potentially, closer to 75%.
With Demario Douglas owning the slot, this receiving core will truly be a balance between Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, and Williams. Drake Maye has fed everyone this season and so we project little-to-no downgrade in this Patriots offense.
Stock Watch
TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings are more of longshot Flex plays in Week 10.
Stefon Diggs remains as a WR2.
Mack Hollins is a bench stash, but with moderate Flex upside to be played this week.
Kyle Williams is unstartable, but has future upside that could be worth stashing.
Stevenson did not touch the practice field ahead of Week 10. He was listed out on Friday afternoon. Stevenson suggest to be enduring a 2-4 week injury. He could be back when the Patriots play on Thursday Night Football, but I would still show doubt that he would actually suit up on a short week. Week 12 seems more like it.
Boutte works through a hamstring injury that has him out in Week 10. He is enduring more of a week-to-week matter and more likely than Stevenson, Boutte may play on Thursday. We will pay attention early next week.