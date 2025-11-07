Rhamondre Stevenson Tops a Pair of Patriots Out on the Week 10 Injury Report

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on RB Terrell Jennings:



“[He] has run hard… He spelled TreVeyon well… We were able to keep some snaps off of TreVeyon… Terrell’s taken advantage of his opportunities. He’s tasted it now, and now doesn’t want to give it up real easy.”



